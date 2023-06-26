Opinion: Mutiny on HMS Westminster

The governance of a country is often equated with the command of a ship. Plato used this metaphor in The Republic when he argued that the only people fit to be captains of the ship of state are the philosopher kings, benevolent men of absolute power. The democratic system of government, of course, provides a different path to become captain or crew member of the ship of state.

Some major Western democracies have incidents where former political captains turn against current captains and the crew who run their country’s ship of state.

The British parliamentary system has often been held up as a model of good governance. Yet recent incidents indicate that HMS Westminster is facing mutiny as current and past crew members trade blows, leaving many ordinary people utterly frustrated by the misbehavior of their political leaders.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discovered by a Commons Privileges Committee investigation that he lied to Parliament during the Partygate saga when COVID spread like wildfire. He resigned in anger, not wanting to be humiliated while still a deputy. MP Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally, has announced she will step down, while MP Nigel Adams has already done so.

In a 1,000-word resignation statement, Johnson brushed off current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying the Tory majority he won in 2019 was “clearly under threat” under his successor. He also accused Sunak of “saying nonsense” when, in a television interview, he confirmed that he had not granted the former prime minister’s request to appoint Dorries to the House of Lords.

Like most politicians, Johnson invested in building his brand to earn the electorate’s trust and serve to reinvent himself when he left politics. Disgraced politicians resent anything that threatens to devalue their brand just when it’s time for them to leave politics.

In his resignation letter, Johnson said: “I have been an MP since 2001. I take my responsibilities seriously. I did not lie, and I believe that deep down the Committee knows it. But they deliberately chose to ignore the truth or genuinely understand what I had in mind when I spoke to the Commons.

Some major Western democracies have incidents where former political captains turn against current captains and the crew who run their country’s ship of state.

The British state ship is not the only one to have suffered from a mutiny led by former captains. In Italy, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was disavowed by voters and his own Democratic Party after a humiliating electoral defeat. He soon formed a new splinter party in an attempt to perpetuate his existence in politics.

He has also taken on controversial consulting roles in not-so-democratic Middle Eastern states. He is now criticizing current PD leader Elly Schlein for pushing the party to the far left, taunting her that she will only become credible when she mimics her 42% electoral share when he was in her seat. apogee.

Another former Italian prime minister, Massimo D’Alema, is under investigation for alleged corruption involving the sale of military planes, ships and submarines to Colombia. D’Alema has described himself as an “informal mediator” in an attempt to sell Italian-made military ships and planes to the Colombian government. There was no explanation from D’Alema on how he became an expert in selling military equipment.

Former German Prime Minister Gerhard Schröder lost some of his postal privileges after failing to cut ties with Russian energy companies during the war in Ukraine. The Bundestag Budget Committee, with the support of his own Social Democratic Party, decided that Schröder, who served as German head of government from 1998 to 2005, would be removed from office and staff, at a cost of around 419 €000 to taxpayers in 2021. The Hanover-based politician, however, came across as unrepentant. “I don’t do mea culpa,” Schröder said The New York Times. “It’s not my thing.”

The US Republican Party is not at the helm of the ship of state, even though it controls the House of Representatives. But the mutiny is also very obvious. Like other failed politicians, former President Donald Trump says his opponents are persecuting him as he faces new criminal charges. His rivals for the presidential nomination next year frequently stab him in the back, as notorious hackers often do. Vice President Mike Pence has described Trump as “unfit to be president.”

Unsurprisingly, in some countries the ship of state looks more like a pirate galleon than a love boat. It might be time for current captains to read the Riot Act to their crew.