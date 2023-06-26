The United States seeks to manufacture an economic soft landing

Greg Smith is the Head of Retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

NOTICE: US indices were down last week, with the S&P500 losing about 1.4%, but still up about 3.4% in the past month. Recession fears persist for investors, with some central banks indicating they are not yet done with interest rate tightening efforts. The Bank of England carried out a huge rate hike of 50 basis points, taking rates to 5%, a 15-year high and the 13th consecutive hike. Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would do whatever is necessary to bring inflation under control (which hit a higher-than-expected 8.7% in May). Core inflation in the UK is at its highest level since March 1992. The Bank of England, like many other central banks, is on a tightrope, however, with a mortgage cliff looming as people give up low rates.

Some other central banks are clearly not done with their rate hike processes either. Norway’s central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points, also taking rates to a 15-year high, and said more were to come. The Swiss National Bank also stepped in with a 25 basis point rate hike and said it was ready to go higher. All of that was nothing compared to Turkey, however, which nearly doubled its interest rate from 8.5% to 15%, the first rate hike since March 2021, and after the country cut rates in recent years. . Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long held the interesting view that higher interest rates cause inflation rather than curbing it. He may now be coming to terms with what the economics textbooks are saying.

Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data was released over the weekend, and there were positives and negatives for the world’s largest economy, reflecting fairly consistent trends across the world.

The manufacturing sector continues to cool amid rising interest rates over the past 18 months and economic slowdown. US manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in June, with the index coming in at 46.3, down from 48.4 in May and below estimates of 49.0. Anything below 50 signifies a contraction mode, suggesting the sector continues to decline.

However, the services side of the economy is still doing well, with the PMI reading at a still very healthy 54.1. Growth in new orders has slowed, but remains the second fastest in just over a year. It also meant that the overall composite index (combining manufacturing and services) came in at 53, still firmly in expansion mode.

S&P Global S&P Global Flash US Composite PMI, June 2023.

It also mirrors what we’ve seen from consumers this year here and around the world, with spending shifting more from goods, which have exploded during the pandemic, to those on services and experiences. This shift in demand is also reflected in prices, with those for industrial goods falling the most in three years, while those for services hit their highest level in five months. The overall measure of awards received, however, fell to the lowest since 2020.

While there are still fears of recession, this is potentially positive news for the theory of a soft landing for the world’s largest economy, with US inflation falling and overall economic activity still positive as central banks near the end of rate hike plans. The fact that the manufacturing sector, an important part of the US economy (~12%) is contracting sharply will not be lost on the Fed.

It was a similar story in the UK too, with the manufacturing sector remaining firmly in contraction mode, but services in expansion territory. Prices are also falling, which is good news given that inflation in the UK is higher than elsewhere – lower ex-factory prices should trickle down to the CPI in time. It will be a relief for UK consumers who have felt the pinch, although they seem to have found some spring in their step following the warmer weather. UK retail sales unexpectedly rose in May.

In Europe, the purchasing managers’ index slipped to a five-month low on weakness in French and German factories. The services sector is still doing very well even if overall activity in Europe is only barely expanding, which could make the European Central Bank think about cooling its jets in some way. The ECB is holding its annual conference this week.

Asian markets were weaker, although there were some wins for India, it seems, last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Washington for a state visit and received a very warm welcome from Big Tech executives. Calls for global companies to be made in India have hit the bull’s eye, it seems. Amazon said it will increase its investments in India to $26 billion by 2030, adding $6.5 billion to investments already planned, with a focus on cloud computing. Memory chip company Micron is aiming to open a facility in Modis’ home state of Gujarat as the wider chip industry looks for ways to diversify its supply chain.

Google plans to open a global fintech operations center in western India and is investing $10 billion in India’s digitization fund. Google is also working with the Indian Institute of Science on open source voice data for AI models. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook was also optimistic, saying India represented a huge opportunity and there was plenty of room for expansion. The OpenAI chief executive also met with Modi to discuss collaboration opportunities, while Elon Musk also pledged.

All of this comes as another Asian superpower, China, has a somewhat strained relationship with the United States. This could be to the benefit of India, which has already overtaken China as the most populous country in the world. There have been some challenges for foreign companies, but India is committed to facilitating the process of doing business there.

Chris McKeen / Stuff New Zealand’s credit rating is at the heart of ANZ economist Henry Russell’s concerns after a week of warnings and worrying economic data.

India appears to be on the rise, while inflation is reversing in Asia (and most parts of the world). Japan’s inflation rate was 2.3% in May, down from 3.5% in April. Singapore’s CPI fell to 5.1% from 5.7% in April, the lowest since March 2022. Malaysia’s inflation rate fell to 2.8% in May, its third consecutive month of decrease.

The Australian equity market sold off on Friday, with the ASX200 falling 1.3% and erasing a week of gains. The prospect of the RBA moving forward with further interest rate hikes has raised concerns about the Australian economy, which in many ways has been very resilient. There will be significant interest in the Australian inflation numbers on Wednesday. The CPI inflation rate is expected to fall to 6.1% year-on-year, down from 6.8% recorded last month. A lower-than-expected number would arguably once again give the RBA reason to pause.

The kiwifruit market resisted weakness elsewhere in the region on Friday, with the NZ50 ending Friday at 11,737, but down for the week. It was a pretty quiet time in terms of company announcements. Economic data releases were also quite thin on the ground. There are a few more deals this week with business and consumer confidence numbers due to be released.

Overseas this week there are inflation figures from the US and Europe, as well as Australia. Inflation continues to fall from its peaks in most (but not all) parts of the world. In an environment where investors are pricing in the type of economic landing that will occur, weaker-than-expected drawdowns will be welcomed, while warmer ones will not.

Threats of an uprising in Russia have also heightened investor concerns about geopolitical risks. The clash between the Kremlin and the Wagner Group appears to have died down over the weekend, but that may not be the end of the story. The war in Ukraine, which was expected to last days, has now been going on for 16 months and will likely see more and more doubts about Putin’s rule as it drags on.