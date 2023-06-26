Top 10 Moments from Prime Minister Modis’ US-Egypt Visit: Bilateral Talks, Defense Deal, Bidens and the Giza Pyramid





Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after his week-long visit to the United States and Egypt on Sunday evening, following a series of headline-grabbing moments in New York, Washington DC and Cairo. My visit to Egypt was historic. This will add renewed vigor to Indo-Egyptian relations and benefit the peoples of our nations, Modi wrote on Twitter ahead of his departure for New Delhi. He had landed in Cairo on June 24 during his very first visit to Egypt. Previously, Prime Minister Modi led an event at UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, held talks with US President Joe Biden and senior administration officials, addressed Congress and had met with senior US leaders, and signed several agreements to boost cooperation in key areas such as defense, space and trade. Here’s a look at the highlights of Modi’s visits to the US and Egypt 01

Prime Minister Modi meets Abdal Fatteh El-Sisi and receives the Order of the Nile Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo on Sunday. It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Nile. I thank the Government and people of Egypt for this honour. This indicates the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation. pic.twitter.com/ZTh3g0nn9P Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 Established in 1915, the Order of the Nile is conferred on heads of state, crown princes and vice-presidents who render invaluable service to Egypt or humanity. It is the 13th highest state honor awarded to Prime Minister Modi.(Learn more) 02

Meeting with the Grand Mufti of Egypt Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to Egypt, met on Saturday in Cairo with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. “We had enriching discussions on Indo-Egyptian relations, including cultural and people-to-people ties,” Modi wrote on Twitter. Honored to have met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. We had enriching discussions on Indo-Egyptian relations, including cultural and interpersonal ties. pic.twitter.com/GMx4FCx2E0 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023 03

In the United States, PM Modi addresses the US Congress A key moment of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States was his address to members of Congress. In an hour-long speech, he touched on a variety of topics such as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the place of the United States in the Indian scheme of things, the importance of women’s empowerment, sustainability and the technological revolution, the vitality of democracy and more. Read Shubhajit Roy’s detailed report on the address. 04

A star-studded state dinner Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the US State Dinner hosted by the US President at the White House on June 22, where the two leaders said the occasion celebrated great ties of friendship between India and the States -United. Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among 400 guests at the state dinner held in honor of Prime Minister Modi at the White House.(Learn more) 05

PM Modi answers reporter’s question during joint press conference US President Joe Biden at his side,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that democracy is in our DNA, and that there is absolutely no question of discrimination regardless of caste, creed, religion and gender. He was responding to a question from reporters about what steps his government is prepared to take to improve the rights of minorities in India and to defend freedom of expression. During the joint press conference in which the leaders took questions from a reporter from each side, Biden, asked about the issue of human rights and democracy with the visiting prime minister, said : The Prime Minister and I had a good discussion on democratic values ​​and that is the best part of our relationship. We are honest with each other and we respect each other.(Learn more) 06

Technology and defense partnerships, and more The joint statement issued by India and the United States affirmed a vision of the two countries as among the world’s closest partners, a partnership of democracies looking to the 21st century with hope, ambition and confidence. The joint statement affirmed that no corner of human endeavor is spared by the partnership between our two great countries, which extends from the seas to the stars. These are the key points of the 58-paragraph joint statement and a fact sheet released by the White House.Here are 8 key elements of the joint statement. 07

Leading International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN In an early morning video message on the 9th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga unites people across the world and is an extension of the idea that the world is one family. This, he said, is the basis of India’s G20 Presidency theme: One Land, One Family, One Future. He led a yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where senior officials, envoys and personalities from more than 180 countries joined him. Amazing! #YogaDay brought together yoga enthusiasts at @AND HQ, setting a new Guinness World Record. This is the unifying power of yoga in action, illustrating yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is indeed one family. A highlight for Yoga lovers. pic.twitter.com/8r9RPA2MnY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023 08

In Cairo, PM Modi visits Heliopolis War Cemetery Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cairo on Sunday and paid his respects to the Indian soldiers who bravely fought and gave their lives in Egypt and Palestine during World War I. A tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, whose courage will never be forgotten. At the Heliopolis War Memorial, I paid my respects to our brave soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/m1DkXbNK9g Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 Modi offered floral tributes and signed the guest book at the cemetery which includes Heliopolis Memorial (Port Tewfik) and Heliopolis Memorial (Aden). The Heliopolis Memorial (Port Tewfik) commemorates nearly 4,000 Indian soldiers who died fighting in Egypt and Palestine in the First World War.(Learn more) 09

Visit to the historic Al-Hakim Mosque Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, which was restored with the help of the Indias Dawoodi Bohra community. The prime minister was seen enjoying the intricate carved inscriptions on the walls and doors of the mosque which was built in 1012. Honored to visit historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It is a profound testimony to the rich heritage and culture of Egypt. pic.twitter.com/4VgzkagHcB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 Over a thousand years old, al-Hakim is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo and the second Fatimid mosque to be built in the city. The mosque covers an area of ​​13,560 square meters, with the iconic central courtyard occupying 5,000 square meters.(Learn more) ten

Giza Pyramids Tours Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Great Pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital, which have been included in the Seven Wonders of the World. I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion about the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these ties in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/WiXFhTP4QP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 Escorted by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Modi visited the three Fourth Dynasty pyramids erected on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile near Al-Jizah (Giza) in northern Egypt. Modi was seen researching details of the Great Pyramid of Giza, which is the largest Egyptian pyramid and served as the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu, who ruled in the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom.(Learn more)

