Jokowi says he will perform Eid Al-Adha worship in Yogyakarta





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family will perform Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijri prayer in Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY). “To Jogja,” he said briefly after reviewing commodity prices at the Palmerah market on Monday (26/06/2023). Previously, the Head of State distributed welfare for sacrificial animals in the form of cows to all provinces of the country Iduladha 1444 Hijri. Head of the Presidential Secretariat (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono explained that the President’s sacrificial cows would be distributed to 38 provinces, including new provinces. “Mr. President will provide a sacrificial cow as part of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijri in 2023. Last year [disalurkan ke] 34 provinces, now added to the newly formed provinces, it has become 38,” said the head of the presidential secretariat accompanied by deputy of protocol, press and media of the presidential secretariat, Bey Machmudin, on Friday (23/6/2023 ). Furthermore, Heru revealed that the President’s sacrificial cows in each province would be handed over to the place of management according to the proposals of the respective provincial governments. “So there was a proposal from the governors for the cows to be distributed,” he continued. Heru also explained that in providing the President’s sacrificial cows, the Presidential Secretariat works with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Religion, in this case the General Directorate of Islamic Community Guidance. Heru assured that the sacrificial cows handed over by the president were the best cows whose health had been confirmed. “He must be health checked, he must be free of foot-and-mouth disease, and of course he must also weigh between 900 kg and 1.2 tonnes,” he said. Regarding the types of cattle, Heru said the cattle distributed in each province had different types, both simental, limousine, angus, brahman and ongole. For DKI Jakarta itself, the cattle that will be handed over to the Istiqlal Mosque are simmental type bulls weighing 1.2 tons. “In Jakarta, the president will donate a cow to the Istiqlal Mosque, which is a simental type cow, weighing 1.2 tons or 1,200 kilograms, the type is male,” he said. To ensure that the management of sacrificial cattle in each province works well, Heru said the Presidential Secretariat has been coordinating with a number of parties. Heru hopes that all relevant agencies in the province can help take care of the president’s sacrificial cows. “The presidential secretariat held a meeting a long time ago via Zoom led by the deputy, saying that everything should be fine, and of course the relevant offices in the province also helped to do this, especially by maintaining the health of the cows “, did he declare. declared.

