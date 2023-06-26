Trump takes aim at electric vehicle industry during speech to Republicans in Michigan





Former President Trump railed against the electric vehicle industry during an address to Michigan Republicans on Sunday, warning them that the state’s auto industry was in jeopardy under President Biden.

“Biden is a disaster for Michigan and his environmental extremism is heartless, disloyal and horrendous to the American worker and you are starting to see that,” Trump said in a keynote address to Republicans in Oakland County in Michigan on Sunday.

“Driven by its ridiculous regulations, electric cars will kill more than half of America’s auto jobs and decimate the suppliers they’ve already decimated – decimate the suppliers and it’ll decimate your jobs and it’ll decimate more than anyone else, the state of Michigan,” he added. “It’s going to be a decimation, it’s going to be on a level that people can’t even imagine.

“The state of Michigan is going to be decimated,” he added. “It’s going to be on a level that people can’t even imagine.”

Michigan is home to more than 175,000 auto manufacturing jobs reported in 2021, according to the nonprofit Mackinac Center for Public Policy research facility. According to the report, that number is only 37% of the jobs Michigan had at its peak, though it’s still higher than other states.

The Biden administration has pushed to boost electric car sales, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) predicting that two-thirds of new car sales could be electric by 2032 as part of a new proposal released by the administration earlier this year.

Trump also touted the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) he struck in 2020 with Mexico and Canada, saying the deal was created “with tough new requirements to ensure more cars are made in American factories by American workers.”

“And it’s happening right here in Michigan,” he added. “And it had nothing to do with the Democrats. They’re going to get it over with. They want every car to be all-electric, except you don’t make too many electric cars. You know who does – China.

Trump’s trip to the swing state of Michigan comes as polls show him with a comfortable lead over his top 2024 GOP challengers. A new NBC News poll has shown the former president has increased his lead over his opponents this month following his federal indictment, where he was charged with 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and attempting to conceal those documents from the government.

President Biden won Michigan in the 2020 election with more than 50% of the vote, toppling a state that Trump carried in 2016.

The Hill has contacted the White House for comment.

