Jokowi organizes Eid Al-Adha prayers in Yogyakarta and distributes sacrificial cattle to each province





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will celebrate and perform the Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah prayer in Yogyakarta Special Region on Thursday, June 29, 2023. During the celebration of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah, President Joko Widodo donated 38 cows which will be distributed to each province of Indonesia. “In Jogja,” President Jokowi briefly said when asked by the media team after visiting the Palmerah market in Jakarta on Monday (26/6/2023). Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, explained that last year the President donated every cow in 34 provinces, and this year four new provinces were added, namely South Papua, Central Papua, Highland Papua and West Papua. The cows, according to Heru, will be donated in accordance with the proposals of the respective provincial governments. In the process of distribution, the Presidential Secretariat will work with interdepartmental ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Religion and the General Directorate of Religious Affairs, to ensure that the cows provided meet the requirements, such be free from foot and mouth disease and weigh between 900 kilograms and 1.2 tons. President Jokowi gave cow types such as simental limousine angus, brahman and ongole breeds from Balinese cattle. Earlier, the Ministry of Religion officially established Eid al-Adha 1444 H on Thursday (6/29) after the isbat meeting in Jakarta, which was held on Sunday (6/18/2023). “The calculation is above the horizon but does not meet the criteria of the Minister of Religion of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore (MABIMS) and the new moon report is also not By consensus, 1 Zulhijah falls on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 AD,” Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi said at a press conference on the initial determination of Zulhijah 1444 H in Jakarta on Sunday. . The Deputy Minister of Religion said that this decision was made after reviewing the results of the new moon position calculation and the rukyatul hilal report. Of the 99 points in 34 provinces monitoring the new moon, none reported seeing the new moon. Meanwhile, the government has also fixed the Eid al-Adha holiday in 2023. In accordance with the joint decree of the Minister of Religion, the Minister of Manpower and the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic reform of the Republic of Indonesia, the holiday of Eid al-Adha is set for Thursday, June 29, 2023. While June 28 and 30, 2023, it is determined as a joint leave. The community is also preparing to go on long vacations, knowing that joint leave also falls on Wednesdays and Fridays, which means that people can have vacations until the weekend. It is hoped that the long vacation can increase people’s mobility, economic growth and tourism, as well as provide children with the opportunity to be with their parents during the 2023 Eid al-Adha school holidays. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here

