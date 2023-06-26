Today in History June 26





Today is Monday, June 26, the 177th day of 2023. There are 188 days left in the year. On June 26, 1945, the United Nations Charter was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco. In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force deployed in France during the First World War landed in Saint-Nazaire. In 1925, Charles Chaplin’s classic comedy “The Gold Rush” premiered at Grauman’s Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. In 1948, the Berlin Airlift began in earnest after the Soviet Union cut off land and sea routes to Berlin’s isolated western sector. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he gave his famous speech expressing his solidarity with the people of the city, declaring, “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner). People also read… In 1977, 42 people were killed when a fire sent toxic smoke into the Maury County Jail in Columbia, Tennessee. Elvis Presley gave his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. In 1990, President George HW Bush reneged on his “no new taxes” campaign promise, conceding that tax increases should be included in any deficit reduction program worked out with congressional negotiators. In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced that the United States had launched missiles against Iraqi targets due to “irrefutable evidence” that Iraq had plotted to assassinate former President George HW Bush. In 1996, the Supreme Court ordered the Virginia Military Institute to admit women or forgo state aid. In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by JK Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”). wizards”). In 2008, the United States Supreme Court struck down a handgun ban in the District of Columbia saying, 5-4, that an individual right to own guns existed. In 2020, after protesters in Washington, DC, attempted to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues. Ten years ago: In deciding its first cases on the issue, the United States Supreme Court gave the country’s legally married same-sex couples equal footing with all other married Americans and also paved the way for the resumption of same-sex marriages in California. New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez arrested in shooting death of Odin Lloyd; Hernandez was convicted of first degree murder. Seven-time champion Roger Federer stunned by 116th-placed Sergiy Stakhovsky in Wimbledon second round; Third-seeded Maria Sharapova was eliminated by the 131st qualifier, losing to Michelle Larcher de Brito of Portugal. Five years ago: A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban from several predominantly Muslim countries; Dissenting judge Sonia Sotomayor said the court made a historic error in refusing to acknowledge that the ban discriminates against Muslims. New York’s Joe Crowley, the fourth House Democrat, lost a primary to 28-year-old liberal activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. General Electric Co. was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, where it had been an original component in 1896; it was replaced by the drugstore chain Walgreens. One year ago: Opening a summit in Germany, President Joe Biden and his Western allies were intent on preventing the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine from fracturing the global coalition working to punish Russia’s aggression. Britain’s Boris Johnson has warned fellow leaders not to give in to “fatigue” even as Russia fires missiles at kyiv. In the United States, parades celebrating LGBTQ pride have kicked off in some of America’s biggest cities amid renewed fears over the potential erosion of freedoms won over decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere came after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled in this week’s abortion ruling that the court may reconsider marriage rights recognized as gay in 2015. A US Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the biggest naval battle of WWII in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck ever discovered, explorers say. Today’s birthdays: Jazz musician and film composer Dave Grusin is 89 years old. Actor Josef Sommer is 89 years old. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 85 years old. Rock singer Georgie Fame turns 80. Actor Clive Francis is 77 years old. R&B singer Brenda Holloway is 77. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 73 years old. Actor Robert Davi is 72 years old. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 68 years old. Actor Gedde Watanabe is 68 years old. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 67 years old. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 66. Singer Terri Nunn (Berlin) is 64 years old. LeMond is 62 years old. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 55. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 54 years old. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 53 years old. Actor Sean Hayes is 53 years old. Actor Matt Letscher is 53 years old. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 53 years old. Actor Nick Offerman is 53 years old. Actor Rebecca Budig is 50 years old. Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is 49 years old. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein (Newsboys) is 49. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 49. Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 44 years old. Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) is 44 years old. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 43 years old. Actor Aubrey Plaza is 39 years old. Actress-singer Jennette McCurdy is 31 years old. Actress-singer Ariana Grande is 30 years old. 