At least 50 arrested in Istanbul defying Pride ban





Like every year, LGBTQ activists gathered in Istanbul to celebrate love in a pride parade, and like every year, the cops handcuffed them and took them away. At least 50 people were arrested in the Turkish city on Sunday as they gathered in defiance of a government ban. They were also protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s tough stance against LGBTQ rights and freedoms. People shout slogans during the LGBTQ Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Emrah Gurel/AP) Erdogan, who was re-elected in a runoff last month, is with the country’s AK party, rooted in Islam, and has accused his opposition of being pro-LGBT, according to Reuters. We are against LGBT, he said at a campaign rally ahead of last month’s election, according to The Guardian. Family is sacred to us, a strong family means a strong nation. The Pride rally encountered police in riot gear blocking access to Istiklal Avenue, where LGBTQ marches are traditionally held. They also blocked people from entering Taksim Square and surrounding streets, even going so far as to suspend public transport. latest news As it happens Get updates on the coronavirus pandemic and other news as they happen with our free email alerts. Undeterred, celebrants carried their rainbow and transgender flags to Mistik Park, marching through the streets of the city’s Sisli neighborhood and chanting slogans as organizers read a Pride Week statement on the square, near a huge rainbow flag. Police block protesters during the LGBTQ Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Emrah Gurel/AP) Amnesty International in Turkey said one person suffered head injuries during his arrest. Turkey has prohibits Pride gatherings since 2015, and since then dozens of people have been stopped every year while celebrating. Amnesty International’s office in Turkey called for tolerance and warned that the government’s tough stance was damaging. By step up anti-LGBTI rhetoric, the government has helped stoke prejudice, emboldening anti-LGBTI groups in Trkiye, some of which have called for violence against LGBTI communities, Nils Muinieks, director of Amnesty International Europe, said in a statement on Friday. Under the pretext of protecting family values, the authorities deny LGBTI people the right to live freely. With dispatch services

