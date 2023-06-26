PM Modi has awarded 13 international awards since 2014. See the full list of accolades | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Order of the Nile by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday. The Order of the Nile is Egypt’s highest state honour. It was conferred on the Prime Minister before his bilateral meeting with the Egyptian President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI) This is the 13th international award given to the Prime Minister since taking office in 2014. Here is the full list of honours. (LIVE Updates: Modi in Egypt LIVE: Prime Minister and Egyptian President sign MoUs in bilateral talks) Awards given by countries: Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea awarded the highest civilian honor for championing the cause of unity among Pacific island nations and spearheading the cause of the Global South. May 2023

Companion of the Order of Fiji: Fiji’s highest honor in recognition of PM Modis’ global leadership May 2023

Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi received the Ebakl Award from President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau in May

Order of Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan honored Prime Minister Modi with the highest civilian decoration, the Order of Druk Gyalpo in December 2021

Legion of Merit by the United States Government (Award of the Armed Forces of the United States awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service and achievement)2020

Order of King Hamad of the Renaissance (this first class of the Order of Bahrain is a high honor of the Gulf country) 2019

Order of the Distinguished Ruler of Nishan Izzuddin (Maldives’ highest honor awarded to foreign dignitaries) 2019

Order of St. Andrew Award (Russia’s Highest Civil Honor) 2019

Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor in the United Arab Emirates) 2019

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award 2018

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (Afghanistan’s highest civilian honor)

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia’s highest honor awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries) 2016 Prizes awarded by organizations/foundations: Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA (award recognizes leadership commitment to the future of global energy and environment) 2021

Global Goalkeeper Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2019

Champions of The Earth Award (the United Nations’ highest environmental honor) 2018

Seoul Peace Prize (Awarded every two years to individuals by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between Nations and World Peace) 2018

