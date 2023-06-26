Oakland County Republicans Celebrate Donald Trump – The Oakland Press





A notable Republican Party friend from Oakland County received his first Man of the Decade award Sunday night in Novi, despite a power outage early in the event.

Former President Donald Trump received the award and served as the keynote speaker at the county parties’ annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The fundraiser, the biggest of the parties, featured tickets ranging from $250 to $7,500 and attendance was estimated at more than 2,500, beating 2,192 in 2013 when Trump was also the keynote speaker.

Although this is his first visit to Michigan since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, it was not a planned campaign event for Trump, the undisputed frontrunner in the Republican presidential field. But the former president took the opportunity to rally his supporters from a huge wall-to-wall stage in the main ballroom adorned with six American flags and filled with loud patriotic rock music that reverberates throughout the room to accompany a colloquial speech.

On stage, Trump spent time promoting his administration’s record fighting for American jobs by ending the North American Free Trade Agreement and adding an unsubstantiated claim that Democrats want every car either electric, which will kill jobs in Michigan.

No president has fought harder for Michigan than I have, he said. We’ve done some amazing trade deals.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mark Cavitt/MediaNews Group

Earlier this month, Trump became the first former president to be criminally charged by federal prosecutors. He faces 37 counts for handling around 300 classified documents after leaving the White House.

He lashed out at those investigating him by calling the indictments bullshit.

Oakland County Republican Party plans to honor Donald Trump

I consider this a great badge of honor and courage, he said. Basically, I am accused for you, 200 million people who love our country.

He also harshly criticized other Republican presidential candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and blamed Democrats, including President Joe Biden, for the state of the nation.

The country has gone mad, Trump said. Within hours of my presidency, I will reverse all of Biden’s policies.

The event’s biggest applause followed Trump’s attack on Democrats, telling the audience they were destroying the American way of life.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mark Cavitt/MediaNews Group

I will never let them take away your freedom, he said.

Marty and Debbie Jenter of Northville said they wanted to attend because Trump will be doing the job again as president.

We supported him throughout and wanted to see him ignite the crowd and revive us all, said Marty Jenter. His chances are still good. We just need to eliminate mail-in ballot fraud and he will win. We are not affected by the indictment. It’s just to remove it from the ballot.

Terri Hundley, from Northville, was unable to get tickets to the dinner, but went to the venue to buy an embroidered Trump cap and a coffee mug from one of the many vendors set up for the ‘event. There, she heard about the rally of supporters and considered returning to cheer on the former president. She expressed concern about protecting the U.S. border and the economy.

During his speech, Trump said he would sign an executive order ending automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.

We want (the immigrants) to enter, but to enter legally, he said.

Highland’s Lisa Russo said she came to support Trump.

I think the one we’re all worried about is inflation, whether you like it or not. We have a depression right now or a recession whatever you want to call it she said I think whether you like her nasty tweets or not it’s very important that we have a strong economy and that applies to all genders, all races, all socio-economic classes. If you don’t have a strong economy, then America has nothing.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mark Cavitt/MediaNews Group

Bloomfield Township resident and former U.S. Marine Mike Corbin was among the protesters holding up a sign calling Trump a traitor and a rapist, among other names.

“I think Trump is just a terrible human being. It doesn’t make sense for the party that has the wonderful GOP history to award this creature an award,” Corbin said.

Several county Republican leaders skipped dinner.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Mark Cavitt/MediaNews Group

Novi Mayor Bob Gatt cited other obligations. Andrew Rocky Raczkowski, former Oakland County party chairman, said he and his wife were due to attend a family wedding. Raczkowski, a two-time former member of Trump’s national campaign team, said he’s backing Ron DeSantis this time because it’s time for a change.

Others, like Republican Oakland County Commissioner Bob Hoffman, have bought a table and are bringing family members, including his older children and grandchildren.

I just wanted them to have that experience, he said of seeing Trump in person.

