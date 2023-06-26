Ganjar Pranowo is called his prime candidate, Jokowi just smiles

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was unwilling to respond much to the claims of Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) politician Adian Napitupulu who said his preferred presidential candidate was Ganjar Pranowo. Adian claims Jokowi made this statement when he met Jokowi in Pasar Parung, Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Jokowi received a question about Adian’s claim during a visit to Pasar Palmerah, West Jakarta today, June 26, 2023. Instead, he asked which Adian claims reporters were asking about .

“Which?” said Jokowi

When Tempo tried to repeat the question about it, Jokowi smiled again. He neither confirmed nor denied Adian’s claim.

The complaint has been made Adian Napitupulu last Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adian said this came out when he accompanied Jokowi on a visit to Pasar Parung, Bogor. Adian admitted asking directly what Jokowi’s choice would be as the presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

“Who do you support for the presidential candidate? Adian said.

Adian said he asked this not because he doubted Jokowi. He said he wanted to hear directly from Jokowi. He also stated Jokowi immediately answered the question.

“Ganjar,” Adian said mimicking Jokowi’s response.

Jokowi’s support signal to Ganjar and Prabowo

Initially, President Jokowi had shown his support for Ganjar Pranowo to stand for election presidential election 2024. This signal was clearly perceptible during the national working meeting of the group of volunteers (Rakernas) in Magelang last May.

At that time, the president had asked volunteers to be patient in determining who they should support in the 2024 presidential election. However, he gave the signal that those he supported would likely be present at the event.

“As for politics, because we are focused on solving the problem, so ojo is in a hurry, don’t be in a hurry, although maybe what we support is here,” the president told AFP. era.

Jokowi’s statement was then seen as support for reward. The reason is that the Governor of Central Java is indeed expected to run in the presidential election of 2024.

Six months later, support signals for Ganjar reappeared. This time, during a meeting with volunteers at Bung Karno Stadium (GBK), Jokowi said that a leader who deserves to be elected is one who has white hair and wrinkles on his face. These two physical characteristics, according to him, are the characteristics of a leader who thinks of the people.

However, Jokowi also often gives signals of support to the General President of the Gerindra party who is also Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. For example, when they were both present at Perindo Party’s 8th anniversary celebration last November.

Initially, Jokowi in his speech recounted his success as Mayor of Solo, Governor of DKI Jakarta, and winning the presidential election contest in the last two terms. At the end of the sentence, Jokowi signaled that Prabowo would likely be his successor.

“I won mayor of Solo twice, then I was drawn to Jakarta, the governor won once. Then twice in the presidential election, he also won. I’m sorry Pak Prabowo. It seems that after that, Pak Prabowo’s share will be,” Jokowi said at the time.

Jokowi was also considered to have tried to pair Prabowo and Ganjar. This was seen when he brought Prabowo with him to participate in the rice harvesting event in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency, Central Java last March.

The signal of the closeness of the two grew even stronger after Ganjar Pranowo was confirmed as the presidential candidate. IDP. This made the two-term president considered to have shifted his support to Prabowo.