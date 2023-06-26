Who are the Egyptian yoga instructors who met PM Modi





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets IIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a cordial talk with Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, two well-known yoga teachers, during his visit to Cairo on Sunday. The Prime Minister praised their dedication to the practice of yoga and extended an invitation to them to visit India. The instructors, in turn, shared with PM Modi the immense popularity and enthusiasm for yoga in Egypt. PM @narendramodi had a warm chat with two prominent young yoga teachers, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, in Cairo, official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Nada Adel is a well-known Egyptian yoga instructor. Egyptian yoga instructor Nada Adele has over 70,000 followers on Instagram. Besides Instagram, Nada also has a yoga channel on YouTube. Reem Jabak has over 11,000 followers on Instagram. Reem Jabak regularly uploads photos and videos of his yoga training on Instagram. Reem Jabak, one of the yoga teachers who had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Cairo, shared her thoughts on the encounter. In an interview with ANI, she praised the Prime Minister for his dedication to addressing the importance of yoga, despite his busy schedule. “I was very impressed with his keen interest in the yoga community in Egypt and his desire to bring more knowledge and information to yoga practitioners here,” Jabak said. She also highlighted the universal message of peace that yoga promotes, noting, “All religions in the world come from peace, and that’s something I learned from yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown his enthusiasm for yoga, as demonstrated during his recent state visit to the United States. While in New York, he actively participated in a yoga program hosted at UN Headquarters, further underscoring his commitment to promoting the practice globally.

