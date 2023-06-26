Sir Rocco Forte on the hated climate hysteria of the tourist tax and Boris

Monday, June 26, 2023 6:42 a.m.

Sir Rocco Forte

The Notebook is a column where interesting people say interesting things. Today, its hospitality giant Sir Rocco Forte, Chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels

My hotels in Italy, Germany and Belgium are booming. But the occupation in London is not what it was last year or what we saw before the pandemic.

Official statistics confirm this, showing that inbound visits to the UK fell by 7% from October to December last year, compared to the same period in 2019, and this trend has continued this year.

In my opinion, there is a clear factor behind this. This is the hated tourist tax introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor.

Shopping is traditionally one of the most cited reasons for visiting the UK. Certainly, many of my guests, especially those from the United States, China and the Middle East, have always enjoyed visiting our brilliant shopping districts. Indeed, UK businesses made 3.5 billion duty-free sales to tourists every year.

This was not just a boon for London, but for other major cities and shopping towns outside the city or even wherever tourists went to spend their money.

Now duty-free shopping has been removed in the UK, but is still available in all EU countries. In fact, we suddenly started charging 20%. 100 more than other countries for exactly the same goods. Paris, Milan and Berlin cannot believe their luck!

How frustrating to see that a major British brand like Mulberry has just closed the doors of one of its flagship stores as a direct result.

I organized an open letter to the Chancellor signed by hundreds of business leaders from the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors calling for rethinking. Dozens of senior MPs, including two former chancellors, also backed the campaign.

The government should do all it can to stimulate growth at a difficult time for the economy. He should start by restoring the tax refund. Keeping the tourist tax in place is an abysmal goal for the UK.

The newspapers are jealous of Bozza

There is a visceral hatred of Boris Johnson among the remaining contingent and in parts of the media. The latter stems, I suppose, from the fact that many journalists are jealous of his success. Boris, of course, started his career as a doodler, but went on to accomplish more than most.

As Prime Minister, he delivered Brexit with a parliament trying to stop him and won a huge election victory. He didn’t help himself, but he was treated shamefully by the establishment and his party. He will be back.

Fight climate hysteria

I enjoy the book Not Zero, by Ross Clark. It’s not anti-climate change at all, but it does seek to demystify the mad rush to achieve net zero goals. Clark argues that the hysterical language we hear about climate change is self-defeating.

He notes that while there is good evidence that average global temperatures have increased by just over 1°C over the past 150 years, claims that we are soon heading towards an unlivable Earth are irresponsible.

There is certainly no point in putting us out of business, especially when a third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from China and barely one per cent from the UK. The book is essential reading for anyone interested in the climate debate and for all members of government as well.

Hip Hip Hooray

I don’t feel like I’m trying to hold on. I just want to play. I love it. The words of Andy Murray, who clawed his way back into the world top 40 at the age of 36 with a hip of metal.

Murray recently won two grass singles titles, his first since winning Wimbledon in 2016. His lovely family were there to witness his triumph, the first time his four children had watched him lift a trophy.

Murray has become synonymous with resilience and determination and I wish him all the best for Wimbledon.

Got your back? Not so sure…

Rishi Sunak recently said in a meeting with business leaders, “I support you.”

Is it true? He oversaw an increase in National Insurance which is a tax on jobs. While George Osborne has cut corporation tax in every budget, Sunak has just cut it from 19 pence to 25 pence, which will cost businesses £20 billion a year.

He instituted an exceptional tax on energy companies which discouraged investment. He retained the surtax on bank profits. It destroys the rental market with landlord regulations.

Nothing has been done to seize the opportunities of Brexit by deregulating to energize the City. Companies would now prefer to be listed in New York rather than London. We now face an impending recession which its chancellor says is acceptable. We need a truly pro-business government.