Why aren’t Boris Johnson and Donald Trump leaving?





Being bad has always been good for Boris Johnson. Scandals over allegations of plagiarism, multiple affairs, a reel of “Avatar” length blunders of public gaffes – disgrace is a boon for Britain’s Donald Trump, who now knows how to turn recklessness into wealth.

So it’s no surprise he did it again last week, when a major inquiry found he deliberately misled Britain’s Parliament on multiple occasions during the pandemic via lockdown parties that challenged the very laws he had created. On Monday, the House of Commons voted overwhelmingly to accept the report’s findings.

For those offences, Johnson reportedly received a 90-day suspension from the role of local parliamentarian he has retained since his term ended last summer. Yet the government’s chief chaos-monger had other ideas: In a letter lambasting the ‘kangaroo court’ that sought to bring him down, he resigned days before the inquiry’s results were published.

At the end of the week he was unveiled as the new Daily Mail columnist, for whom he could earn $1.2 million a year, a healthy addition to the $6 million he has received in the six months after stepping down as Prime Minister.

His critics insist that, megabucks aside, Johnson’s outing this time around will be his last.

They seem to have forgotten, however, that the former overlord of England is infallible.

At the same time his critics publicly applauded his demise in the Commons, he gave a speech at a conference where he reportedly told the crowd there was “always another round”. You can’t exile the inexorable, after all.

Politics is a popularity contest, and Johnson – to use Trump’s parlance – always comes out on top. Like his American equivalent, Johnson mixes affability and self-styled man of the people with a penchant for chaos that other leaders could neither bear nor return to.

His three-year reign as prime minister included an investigation into giving public funds to an American businesswoman (who claimed to have had an affair), ignoring a report that one of his most senior colleagues was bullying staff , charging that he had spent around $74,000 of political donor money redecorating his home and becoming the first prime minister to be punished for breaking the law while in office (alongside numerous other indiscretions).

Johnson is only ever at one of two extremes — in political jeopardy or staging a comeback — and that’s exactly how he, and the masses still entertained by the show, love him.

He’s well aware that every spectacular outing and comeback serves to build his notoriety — the feverish conditions that keep Trump in favor as well.

A Marist poll last week put Trump’s approval rating among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents at 76%, up 8 points since February – despite his numerous ongoing legal troubles.

Johnson, for his part, scores twice as high among those who voted Conservative in the last general election as the current English prime minister.

Trump and Johnson share the same strategy: If you never admit defeat, you can never be wrong, and saying it loud enough, enough times, will ultimately lead others to the same conclusion.

That both leaders came from reality TV success (Johnson’s political rise is credited to his guest hosting a satirical TV show in the UK) is no coincidence; they are very sensitive to underdog car accident stories that keep viewers hooked.

They play apparent calamity to their advantage on and off the political stage. Since stepping down as prime minister, Johnson has remained a regular on the dinner circuit, revamping his indiscretions into well-paid anecdotes delivered over port and cheese.

Their ousting led neither to a retreat, but rather granted them a full-time post in the public consciousness — minus the scrutiny of being in office.

The inquest’s findings are damning, but those who think it will be the end of Johnson or his career are missing the mark. The frequency of his transgressions has actually helped desensitize voters to what might once have been shocking — a phenomenon that Trump has exploited ad infinitum. In this calendar year alone, Trump became the first former US president to face federal charges, was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, investigated for his role in the Capitol riots and potential election interference and was convicted of sexual abuse.

After months of flipping from suit to suit, he remains the Republican front-runner for 2024. Another White House win would make him downright untouchable.

When chaos is your calling card, there’s simply no turning back.

Charlotte Lytton is a London-based journalist

