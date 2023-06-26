Narendra Modi | Standing on the shoulders of the United Progressive Alliance: Congress leader P Chidambaram’s digs in the Narendra Modi government





On Monday, senior Congress official P Chidambaram slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her list of the Centre’s achievements, saying if the Modi government is standing in some areas it is because it is standing on the shoulders of its predecessor, the UPA. Chidambaram countered Sitharaman’s comments in an article on the achievements of the Modi government over the past nine years. “The Honorable Minister of Finance has written an article on the achievements of the Modi government. Many of the examples she cited are true, as would be the case with ALL governments that have ruled for 5 or 10 years,” said the former finance minister on Twitter. . The finance minister cited five examples where the opposition took the government to court and lost the case, Chidambaram noted. “She is wrong on at least three points: the SC had declared triple talaq illegal even before Parliament passed a law. The Article 370 case has not yet been heard by the Court. cases under the GST laws are ongoing,” Chidambaram said in his lengthy Twitter post. The Finance Minister claims that India has achieved the top ranks in the production of milk, honey, fruits and vegetables, he pointed out and added that these ranks were achieved years ago and “we keep these ranks”. “Honourable FM claims credit for the direct transfer of benefits. It forgets that Aadhaar was designed, created and deployed by the UPA government and the first transfers under DBT were made by the UPA government,” Chidambaram said . The finance minister boasts of the 11.72 crore toilets built. She should read her own government’s reports on how many of them are unused and unusable because they run out of water, the senior congressional official said. “Every government will have achievements to its credit. Modi government too. If the Modi government stands tall in some areas, it is because it stands on the shoulders of the UPA government,” Chidambaram said. In an article in The Indian Express, Sitharaman had also criticized the opposition and said his role had unfortunately been less in Parliament. “It has been more of disrupting and delaying by filing motions in court rather than debating and discussing in the House. Over 15 cases including on GST, Section 370, Vaccination, Triple Talaq , Central Vista, were vigorously argued only that they lose in all of them,” she had said. Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/standing-on-shoulders-of-united-progressive-alliance-congress-leader-p-chidambarams-dig-at-narendra-modi-government/cid/1947781 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos