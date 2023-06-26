Politics
Xi assesses his support for Putin after the rebellion | China
As Vladimir Putin reels from the biggest threat to his grip on power in years, his counterpart in Beijing will ponder the impact on the record of his support for the Russian president.
The mutiny of the Wagner groups, in which troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived a few hundred kilometers from Moscow, revealed divisions in the Russian armed forces and cracks that threaten to undermine the stability of Russia’s most powerful ally. China.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Xi Jinping, President of China, has consistently supported his dear friend Putin. Although Xi did not explicitly endorse the invasion of Russia, he refused to condemn it and echoed many of his justifications for the war. In a position paper published in February, Xi criticized the expansion of military blocs, an implicit reference to NATO, which Putin blames for provoking his special military operation in Ukraine.
Beijing’s support for Moscow is based on pragmatism and ideology. It was the first that was most damaged by the dramatic events of the weekend, which China sought to minimize.
Having initially made no comment, China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday called the rebellion Russian internal affairs and voiced support for Russia in maintaining national stability.
On Sunday, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency published a story suggesting that Prigozhin had backed down because Russian public opinion was overwhelmingly against him. China Daily published a report from Moscow’s Red Square who said the daily life of Moscow residents has not been disrupted and remains calm and orderly.
But many in China are unconvinced. Yu Jianrong, an influential liberal scholar, published a video Russian residents reacting angrily to the arrival of police in Rostov-on-Don, a town that had been captured by the Wagner Group, suggesting there was some support for their cause. I really don’t know what’s going on in this country, Yu wrote to his more than 7 million Weibo followers.
Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations specialist, said the Wagner incident would lead to Russia’s increased dependence on China, while Beijing would take a more cautious stance on China. Russia. Diplomatically, China must be careful in its words and deeds, Shen said.
Others argue that Xi might be impressed with Putin’s handling of the insurgency. The way China might look at it is that Putin has proven to the elites that he can handle huge challenges for the country, said Alexander Korolev, senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, which focuses on Sino-Russian relations. . I don’t think the Chinese government has jumped to the conclusion that there are big cracks in Putin’s regime, Korolev said.
Yet Xi must now strike a balance between continued support for Putin and covering the possibility that his time in the Kremlin will be cut short. One of the areas where this dilemma will be felt most immediately is intelligence sharing. Prigozhins’ rapid advance on Moscow suggests tacit support from some figures in the Russian military and intelligence community. This means that China’s contacts with Russian intelligence are potentially vulnerable.
As Joseph Webster, senior researcher at the Atlantic Council, has noted: If Chinese security services share intelligence with their Russian counterparts on anti-Putin putschists, they face a high probability of discovery and risk long-term harm to bilateral relations if an anti-Putin gets vertical power in Russian politics.
The Chinese government will be happy that an agreement with Prigozhin was quickly negotiated. Putin is an important partner and supportive of China’s position on the world stage, particularly Beijing’s call for the Global South to resist what it describes as US-led hegemony. Xi’s public support for Putin is unwavering.
However, China is increasingly concerned about stability in Russia, said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Their problem is that they have no real tools to impact it.
The specter of another leadership challenge to Putin will unnerve Xi. Analysts are divided on whether he would try to intervene in Russia’s domestic politics to keep a pro-Beijing leader in power, as any intervention would risk damaging relations with a potential successor.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/26/xi-jinping-vladimir-putin-wagner-rebellion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi assesses his support for Putin after the rebellion | China
- ‘Come here baby’: All of Hollywood was uneasy after Cameron Diaz was forcefully kissed despite his continued protests
- St. Charles hires Danny Greiner to coach hockey
- Yili Shares Dairy Innovations at World Dairy Congress
- Narendra Modi | Standing on the shoulders of the United Progressive Alliance: Congress leader P Chidambaram’s digs in the Narendra Modi government
- Treat Williams’ wife honors wedding anniversary after actor’s fatal motorcycle crash
- Innovative technologies and cross-sectoral investments are key to mitigating natural disasters
- Why aren’t Boris Johnson and Donald Trump leaving?
- Can you do that?
- Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Apoorva Lakhia calls him ‘Batman of Bollywood’
- Dorothy, CareCity and TPXimpact award 80,000 in funding for AR dementia tools
- US Vaccine Plan Is Funding, But Key Details Are Missing