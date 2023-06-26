Xi assesses his support for Putin after the rebellion | China

As Vladimir Putin reels from the biggest threat to his grip on power in years, his counterpart in Beijing will ponder the impact on the record of his support for the Russian president.

The mutiny of the Wagner groups, in which troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived a few hundred kilometers from Moscow, revealed divisions in the Russian armed forces and cracks that threaten to undermine the stability of Russia’s most powerful ally. China.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Xi Jinping, President of China, has consistently supported his dear friend Putin. Although Xi did not explicitly endorse the invasion of Russia, he refused to condemn it and echoed many of his justifications for the war. In a position paper published in February, Xi criticized the expansion of military blocs, an implicit reference to NATO, which Putin blames for provoking his special military operation in Ukraine.

Beijing’s support for Moscow is based on pragmatism and ideology. It was the first that was most damaged by the dramatic events of the weekend, which China sought to minimize.

Having initially made no comment, China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday called the rebellion Russian internal affairs and voiced support for Russia in maintaining national stability.

On Sunday, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency published a story suggesting that Prigozhin had backed down because Russian public opinion was overwhelmingly against him. China Daily published a report from Moscow’s Red Square who said the daily life of Moscow residents has not been disrupted and remains calm and orderly.

But many in China are unconvinced. Yu Jianrong, an influential liberal scholar, published a video Russian residents reacting angrily to the arrival of police in Rostov-on-Don, a town that had been captured by the Wagner Group, suggesting there was some support for their cause. I really don’t know what’s going on in this country, Yu wrote to his more than 7 million Weibo followers.

Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations specialist, said the Wagner incident would lead to Russia’s increased dependence on China, while Beijing would take a more cautious stance on China. Russia. Diplomatically, China must be careful in its words and deeds, Shen said.

Others argue that Xi might be impressed with Putin’s handling of the insurgency. The way China might look at it is that Putin has proven to the elites that he can handle huge challenges for the country, said Alexander Korolev, senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, which focuses on Sino-Russian relations. . I don’t think the Chinese government has jumped to the conclusion that there are big cracks in Putin’s regime, Korolev said.

Wagner’s boss is cheered as he leaves the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don video

Yet Xi must now strike a balance between continued support for Putin and covering the possibility that his time in the Kremlin will be cut short. One of the areas where this dilemma will be felt most immediately is intelligence sharing. Prigozhins’ rapid advance on Moscow suggests tacit support from some figures in the Russian military and intelligence community. This means that China’s contacts with Russian intelligence are potentially vulnerable.

As Joseph Webster, senior researcher at the Atlantic Council, has noted: If Chinese security services share intelligence with their Russian counterparts on anti-Putin putschists, they face a high probability of discovery and risk long-term harm to bilateral relations if an anti-Putin gets vertical power in Russian politics.

The Chinese government will be happy that an agreement with Prigozhin was quickly negotiated. Putin is an important partner and supportive of China’s position on the world stage, particularly Beijing’s call for the Global South to resist what it describes as US-led hegemony. Xi’s public support for Putin is unwavering.

However, China is increasingly concerned about stability in Russia, said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Their problem is that they have no real tools to impact it.

The specter of another leadership challenge to Putin will unnerve Xi. Analysts are divided on whether he would try to intervene in Russia’s domestic politics to keep a pro-Beijing leader in power, as any intervention would risk damaging relations with a potential successor.