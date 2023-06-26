Politics
President Jokowi Receives Review Report on LKPP and IHPS II 2022
The President referred to the WTP as an obligation that must be fulfilled by all levels of government in the management and use of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).
Posted on Monday, June 26, 2023 3:39 PM WIB
President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to the leaders and members of the Supreme Audit Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK RI) who collaborated and supported the government in observing the financial management of the state . This appreciation was conveyed by the Head of State in his remarks upon receipt of the Exam Result Report (LHP) for the 2022 LKPP and Semester Exam Result Summary (IHPS) II for 2022, on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the State Palace, Jakarta. .
“I also want to thank the BPK for conducting an audit of the LKPP 2022 in a timely manner and I thank God that the opinion is reasonable without exception,” the chairman said.
The President recalled that the unqualified opinion (WTP) is not a given. The President referred to the WTP as an obligation that must be fulfilled by all levels of government in the management and use of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).
“It is the duty of ministers and the responsibility of institutional leaders to use public money responsibly,” the president said.
The President also emphasized that all public funds must fully benefit the community. “An orderly administration is important, but what is much more important is the benefits it brings to the people, the benefits it brings to the community, how people feel, how people feel,” he said. said the president.
Meanwhile, BPK Chairman Isma Yatun said in his report that BPK continues to encourage the government to make effective efforts to finalize the recommendations of BPK’s audit findings. This is done in order to achieve the welfare of the Indonesian people.
For this reason, we strongly hope that the President will continue to encourage all ministers and heads of regional institutions and governments to immediately follow BPK’s recommendations,” said Isma Yatun.
Accompanying the President at the event were Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and BPK President Isma Yatun. Also present were a number of Indonesian Cabinet Ministers Onward, TNI Commander Laksmana Yudo Margono, National Police Chief Listyo Police General Sigit Prabowo, and Attorney General ST Burhanuddin.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
