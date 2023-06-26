Politics
Reducing Operation Transformation funding is a very good decision, here’s why
The Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Robert Watt, gave his sponsorship tothrough its Healthy Ireland initiative, to a categorical halt, following strong reported reservations about sponsoring the program in 2022.
The reasons for the withdrawal of sponsorship of approximately 283,000 per year are not specified. But it is good news that comes to prove that obesity is a complex and chronic brain disease that has an impact on the physical and mental well-being of the individual.
The move comes at a good time as new weight loss treatments herald a revolution in the treatment of obesity, which is likely to have costly implications for the state. But equal attention must be given to the urgent need to improve the food environment.
In his recent controversial article in theBoris Johnson spoke about his unsuccessful experiment with appetite suppressants but concluded they could still be used to tackle the obesity crisis.
After 40 years of moral failure, 40 years of weakness in the face of temptation, I was going to acquire a new and invincible chemical will, he said, inadvertently describing anyone who is obese as morally weak and personally responsible for their disease . Victim blaming at its best.
Mr Johnson had the opportunity while Prime Minister to introduce new laws to transform the obesogenic food market which puts the UK at the top of the European Obesity League rankings.
Restrictions on junk food advertising, which were originally due to come into force in January 2023, were delayed by Johnson and have now been postponed by Rishi Sunak until 2025, after the next UK general election.
Former Tory leader William Hague, writing in The Times, criticized the UK government for delaying action, calling the weakening of the anti-obesity strategy, under pressure from MPs, intellectually superficial, politically weak and morally weak. objectionable.
Predictably, the delays were welcomed by industry and also by Tory MPs opposed to state interference in the way people spend their money, but they have alarmed campaigners in health.
Mr Johnson’s ill-informed comments are damaging as they increase confusion around the recognition of obesity as a disease.
The lingering ambiguity swells the food industry’s ability to successfully lobby for continued delays in introducing laws that will improve people’s ability to make healthy food choices.
Postdoctoral researcher at UCC’s School of Public Health, Dr Margaret Steele and fellow consultant endocrinologist at University Hospital Galway, Professor Francis Finucane, writing inthis month, expand that view.
The archaic view that obesity stems from greediness or laziness has largely been replaced by the recognition that it is an inherited neurobehavioral disorder that is highly sensitive to environmental conditions.
Dr. Steele says there are two competing paradigms to explain how obesity develops:
The energy model proposes that the brain is responsible for regulating body weight, operating primarily below our consciousness via complex metabolic, endocrine and neural pathways that control food intake.
The carbohydrate insulin model proposes that hormonal responses to highly processed carbohydrates disrupt normal insulin metabolism, leaving fewer calories available for the body’s metabolic needs. This leads to overeating as the appetite increases to compensate for the resulting lack of calories.
Despite ongoing controversy around brain and hormonal models of the origins of obesity development, both models recognize obesity as a change in the way food is eaten, broken down, and stored rather than a problem of being overweight.
This is what both Boris Johnson and the professionals of. Instead, the focus should be on the need for proper treatment and transformation of the obesogenic food environment in which we are all immersed.
Professor Finucane suggests that a two-pronged approach is needed. This would mean an intensification of obesity treatment accompanied by an increase in obesity prevention.
One way to do this would be to set aside the money from the sugar tax, more than 30 million a year since 2018.
With regard to the obesogenic environment, the publication of the Public Health (Obesity) Bill promised in the government’s program would be a giant leap in regulation for a healthier food market.
This includes an online ban on the marketing of unhealthy food and drink; a ban on the advertising of unhealthy food in state-owned transport, buildings and public infrastructure; regulation of fry-free zones for all new fast-food establishments near schools; and banning advertisements for unhealthy food and drink within 200m of playgrounds.
Also required is the mandatory removal of all foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) from end-of-aisle counters and checkouts, a ban on buy-one-get-one-free offers on HFSS products and a ban on nutrition and health claims on these products.
As Mr Watt steps away from sponsoring a program that emphasizes personal weight responsibility, now is the time to increase resources for obesity treatment and introduce legislation lagging behind in mandating a healthy food environment.
Measures to improve the food environment were announced recently with the news that the Ministry of Health will examine the impact of the tax on sugary drinks and the possibility of developing a similar tax on certain processed foods.
This follows a recommendation from the Commission on Taxation and Welfare calling on the government to develop tax measures to reduce consumption of highly processed foods and promote healthier eating.
In response to a parliamentary question in the Dil, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the sugar tax was having a positive effect, but this has yet to be fully assessed.
In the UK, the introduction of the sugar tax on soft drinks was followed by a 28.8% drop in the amount of sugar in these drinks.
Following the publication of the PHE report in the UK, George Osborne, the former Chancellor who introduced the tax, tweeted: The sugar tax is a resounding success and an example of progressive Conservative policy in action.
Government sources here reported recently that while there is ongoing analysis of the sugar tax, new proposals in this area are not seen as imminent.
Robert Watts’ decision to stop sponsoring Operation Transformation is an encouraging and significant step in shifting the conversation about obesity from blame and moral failure to acknowledging obesity as a disease.
Failure to focus on willpower must be followed by dedicated resources to treat obesity and the introduction of promised public health legislation.
Adequate processing services and legal controls to ensure a healthier food environment will be expensive, to be sure, but at what cost the health and well-being of all citizens?
- Dr Catherine Conlon is a Public Health Physician in Cork and former Director of Human Health and Nutrition, Safefood
