Sweden must stop Kurdish protests, Erdogan tells NATO





ANKARATurkish President Erdogan told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a recent telephone conversation that Sweden must end protests organized by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Stockholm if it wished to pursue its aspirations to NATO membership. The Turkish presidency issued a statement highlighting Erdogan’s assertion that, while Turkey maintained a constructive stance, Sweden’s review of “terrorism laws“Aligning with Ankara’s demands would mean nothing if protests by PKK sympathizers continued in the country. Accusing Sweden from harboring “terrorists”, including individuals affiliated with the PKK, Turkey has asked Stockholm to extradite many people. Supreme Court of Sweden on June 7, 2023 authorized extradition as a PKK supporter in Türkiye. On June 20, 2023, a Swedish court witnessed the trial of a Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin, accused of “attempted financing of terrorism” linked to the Kurdish PKK. The PKK took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of the Kurds, to demand greater autonomy inTurkish Kurdistanfor the Kurdish minority which replaces22.5 millionof the country’s 82 million inhabitants. The conflict claimed the lives of more than 40,000 Turkish soldiers and Kurdish guerrillas. A large Kurdish community in Turkey and around the world openly sympathizes with the PKK rebels and AbdullahOcalanwho founded the PKK group in 1974 and is currently serving a life sentence on a prison island off the coast of Istanbul after being captured by Turkish agents in Kenya in 1999, has ahigh symbolic valuefor most Kurds in Turkey and around the world according to observers. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and the United States The PKK continues to be blacklisted by the EU despite the 2008 court ruling thatreversed a decision to place the Kurdish rebel group PKK and its political wing on the European Union’s terror list. However, Russia, Switzerland, India, China and the United Nations do not classify the PKK as a terrorist organization. Copyright 2023 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved comments comments

