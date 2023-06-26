‘Completely agree…’: PM Modi’s response to Biden’s tweet on India-US ties

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two countries following a historic four-day visit by the Indian leader. It comes two days after Modis’ official state visit to the United States.

The friendship between the United States and India is one of the most important in the world. And it’s stronger, closer and more vibrant than ever,” Biden tweeted after Prime Minister Modis’ state visit.

In response, Prime Minister Modi said he fully agreed with the US President that the Washington-New Delhi partnership is a force for global good.”

I completely agree with you, Joe Biden. Friendship between our countries is a force for global good. It will make the planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered during my recent visit will further strengthen our bond,” Prime Minister Modi replied to the US President via a tweet.

During his four-day trip, the Prime Minister visited the White House where he was solemnly welcomed.

In Washington, Prime Minister Modi had productive discussions with President Biden, in restricted formats and at the delegation level.

The leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, covering areas such as trade and investment, defense and security, energy, climate change and people-to-people ties. .

Both leaders appreciated the rapid progress being made through initiatives such as Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and the strong desire to elevate strategic technology collaborations to build resilient supply chains.

They welcomed the deepening of cooperation in the critical sectors of minerals and space.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to tackling climate change and achieving a sustainable future. They discussed ways to promote clean and renewable energy and collaborate on climate initiatives.

The two leaders expressed their determination to further deepen the multi-faceted comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States for the benefit of their peoples and the global community.

In Washington, Prime Minister Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress.