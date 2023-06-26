Biden vs. Trump: The 2024 race historic number of Americans don’t want





The 2024 presidential primaries are in full swing. President Joe Biden is the big favorite for the Democratic nomination. Former President Donald Trump remains the clear favorite for the Republican nod.

That puts a lot of Americans in a position they don’t want to be in: a historically significant portion of them don’t like either man at this point.

A CNN/SSRS poll earlier this month found that more Americans viewed neither Biden nor Trump favorably than those who held a favorable view of either. A plurality (36%) did not view any candidate favorably, while 33% had a favorable view of Trump and 32% of Biden. Limiting ourselves to registered voters, 31% did not view either Biden or Trump favorably.

When you zoom in on those who were unfavorably inclined towards Biden and Trump (i.e. setting aside those who were unsure or were neutral), 22% of adults and 21% of registered voters had an opinion unfavorable to both men.

To put that into perspective, consider the end of the 2016 presidential election. That race (between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton) is the benchmark election for candidate unfriendliness. It’s the only record in which both candidates were hated by more Americans than they liked on Election Day.

This campaign’s latest CNN pre-election poll found that 16% of registered voters held unfavorable views of both Trump and Clinton. When you add those who were neutral or had no opinion, 19% did not consider any of the candidates favorably.

If the numbers now see in CNN polls continuing into the election, more Americans will like the two major parties’ presidential candidates more than ever.

Usually, most Americans like at least one of the presidential candidates. This has been the norm for most of the polls’ history.

Only 5% of voters said they had an unfavorable opinion of Biden and Trump in the latest CNN 2020 poll. An even lower 3% of voters said they had an unfavorable opinion of Democrat Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney in the last CNN poll of the 2012 campaign.

It should be noted, of course, that there was still well over a year to go until the 2024 election. Things can change.

But often they change for the worse as more and more negative ads fly.

When you look at the polls at this point in the 2016 campaign, the current 2024 polls are even more ahistorical.

While Trump’s favorable rating among registered voters this month nearly matched his favorable rating in the July 2015 CNN poll (34%), the Clintons stood at 44% in the 2015 survey. unfavorable was 49%. Bidens’ favorable rating in CNN’s latest poll was 32% among adults and 35% among registered voters. His unfavorable figure was 56% among both groups.

Neither Trump nor Biden are anywhere near positive territory this cycle and weren’t talking about an outlier poll.

The average of all polls so far indicates that both men have favorable ratings below 40% with unfavorable ratings through the mid-50s.

CNN’s May poll showed 23% of voters did not have a favorable opinion of either candidate. In each of Quinnipiac University’s last three polls of registered voters, between 22% and 28% of the electorate did not view any candidate favorably. The average was 24%.

The closest person to having a favorable rating above an unfavorable rating was Biden in the June Quinnipiacs poll. Its favorable rating was 42% for an unfavorable rating of 54%.

So what if Biden and Trump continue to be so unpopular? Maybe the primary voters decide they want to nominate someone else for president. But Biden doesn’t have a primary contender with a favorable rating that close to his among Democrats. Trump’s most formidable challenger at this point, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also has an unfavorable net rating among the general electorate.

If Biden and Trump go to the general election with such low ratings, it could open the door for a third-party candidate. Ross Perots’ 1992 independent bid for the White House had tailwinds early in this election cycle because Democratic challenger Bill Clinton and Republican incumbent George HW Bush had low favorable ratings.

(Bill Clinton’s 1992 favorable rating improved after he won his party’s nomination.)

Similarly, low favorable ratings for Hillary Clinton and Trump in 2016 helped the cumulative share of votes outside the two major parties eclipse 5% for the only time in the past 25 years.

The bottom line is that there can be repercussions if both sides nominate such unpopular candidates. A number of voters may not want to settle for a candidate from a major party they dislike.

