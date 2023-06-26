The opening of the U-17 World Cup clash with Coldplay, president Joko Widodo: the stadium is not only Gelora Bung Karno





The issue of stadiums for the U-17 World Cup has become a topic of discussion, and Joko Widodo believes there is a solution.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remains calm regarding the stadium which will be used as the opening venue for the U-17 World Cup. Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, which is generally considered the best stadium in Indonesia, was once used for a Coldplay concert. Coincidentally, the Coldplay concert will take place on November 15 and we have to prepare for the event. As the U-17 World Cup kicks off on November 10. According to Jokowi, there must be a solution when it comes to the start of the U-17 World Cup. There are still a number of stadiums considered suitable, from Jakarta International Stadium to Gelora Bung Tomo. “Later, a solution will be found. Our stadium able to not just GBK,” Jokowi said, as reported by Antara. “Others able to Yes, there is JIS. It’s in Manahan, it’s in Jalakharupat. A lot. There is in Surabaya, the Bung Tomo stadium is also there. wong How come a lot of our stadiums are ready,” Jokowi continued. However, it is hoped that the stadium issue for the opening match will not drag on and should be resolved immediately. This is how the U-17 World Cup can also be prepared to the fullest. “If the place able to there is something we fixed yesterday. This means that it remains to be used, but any management must be properly prepared.” Who is the best number 9 in the world? Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappe

Victor Osimhen 969028 Vote Thank you for voting. The results will be announced shortly. Who is the best number 9 in the world? 33% Karim Benzema

34% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

11% Robert Lewandowski

12% Kylian Mbappe

6% Victor Osimhen 969028 Vote editors Choice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/id/berita/pembukaan-piala-dunia-u-17-bentrok-dengan-coldplay-presiden-joko-widodo-stadion-bukan-cuma-gelora-bung-karno/bltdb1ae5d32961c26b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos