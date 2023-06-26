China signs ‘strategic partnership’ with PA – The Australian Jewish News





(TIMES OF ISRAEL, AP) – China said last Wednesday it had established a “strategic partnership” with the Palestinian Authority during a visit to Beijing by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The announcement marks another step in China’s drive to gain political and economic influence in the Middle East, where it competes with the United States. China seeks energy resources and markets for its military and civilian exports, while promoting its version of authoritarian rule in a common challenge with Russia to the Western-led democratic world order. China has appointed a special envoy to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, but its experience in the region is mostly limited to construction, manufacturing and other economic projects. Beijing has long had diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority and Abbas was welcomed with full military honors at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. “We are good friends and partners,” Chinese President and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping told Abbas at the start of their meeting. “We have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights. “China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible,” he said. Xi called the strategic partnership “an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations”, but its financial details were not immediately released. China relies on such partnerships to strengthen its diplomatic posture and give major Chinese companies a boost when negotiating infrastructure deals in line with the government’s “Belt and Road” initiative that has left many countries in trouble heavily indebted to Chinese banks. China has also sought close ties with Israel to both expand its diplomatic presence and gain access to high technology. Abbas’ visit comes after China recently hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Middle Eastern rivals and a strengthening of China’s position in the the region. The Riyadh-Tehran rapprochement is seen as a diplomatic victory for China as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States as slowly withdrawing from the wider region. Receive the AJN newsletter by email and never miss our best stories Free subscription

