Donald Trump voted Man of the Decade at Republican Parties’ Lincoln Day Dinner





Forget the rape allegations or the federal indictment alleging he deliberately avoided turning over classified documents. Donald Trump received the Oakland County Republican Party Man of the Decade award on Sunday night as part of an appearance that saw him serve as the keynote speaker at the Lincoln Day 2023 dinner in Michigan.

Hoping to regain critical ground he lost between 2016 and 2020, Trump appeared in suburban Detroit for his first campaign appearance in the state. Tickets for the event sold for between $250 and $7,500, with large crowds beating Trump’s previous attendance record in Michigan, according to The Oakland Press.

The former president said it was the second time he had received the award, although Rolling Stone pointed to a press release from 2013 the last time he was a keynote speaker at the group’s event which makes no reference to it. According to Fact Check, Trump has repeatedly claimed since the 2013 event that he won the Man of the Year award. This fact is doubtful, he noted.

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump is the keynote speaker and he’s the most infamous person on the planet right now, former GOP Rep. Ryan Berman, chairman of this year’s dinner, told a Detroit Free Press reporter.

No president has fought harder for Michigan than me, Trump said during his remarks, while making baseless claims that the Biden administration’s electric vehicle goals would decimate the state and globalist vultures in Washington have violently betrayed Michigan workers and families in ways no one can even believe. .

For seven years we have all fought side by side to save our country from the sinister forces who truly hate our country and want to destroy it, and now we are approaching the most important battle of our lives, Trump said, adding that c his is the most important election we’ve had, without a doubt.

He repeated a number of big hits during his speech, including false allegations of voter fraud and a statement that World War III is imminent, a war only he can stop.

Trump claimed that if elected in 2024, even before he got to the Oval Office, I would settle the war between Russia and Ukraine. I will do it in 24 hours. It’s not hard to do, he boasted.

Trump added that if he hadn’t been the Republican frontrunner, all this investigative bullshit would stop immediately.

I consider this a great badge of honor and courage, he said. Basically, I am accused for you, 200 million people who love our country.

Trump added that he would immediately cut federal funding to any school that pushes critical race theory, transgender madness and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content about our children’s lives. with applause.

He has focused much of his attacks on Joe Biden, saying the president is not in favor of religion and disaster. He added that he retired his nickname Crooked Hillary in favor of Crooked Joe Biden. He said: I felt like Joe Biden needed it way more. Although he set aside time to search Florida Governor Ron DeSanti, saying he had no personality.

We are a failed nation. A nation in decline…This is the final battle, Trump said. With you on my side, we will tear down the Deep State… drive out the globalists. We will drive out Communists, Marxists and Fascists. We will defeat twisted Joe Biden. We will free America from these villains once and for all.

