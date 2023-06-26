Aides asked Queen Elizabeth II to block Yevgeny Lebedev’s peerage, documentary claims

The British government has asked if Queen Elizabeth II would block the peerage of Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev over security concerns, according to a documentary.

Officials decided to step in in 2020 after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to press ahead with the nomination,

This is despite warnings Mr Johnson received from the security services about links Mr Lebedev’s father, Alexander Lebedev, a former KGB officer, had with Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia.

Buckingham Palace refused to block Evgeny Lebedev’s appointment to the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament.

He feared the monarch was being drawn into politics, despite being constitutionally allowed to intervene, reported The Guardian.

Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the evening standard and an investor in THE Independent, was elevated to the House of Lords as Baron Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia in December.

The British intelligence community informed the House of Lords Appointments Committee to say that Evgeny Lebedev was considered a possible security risk, not by himself, but because Alexander Lebedev is a billionaire oligarch, according to the Channel 4 documentary, Boris, the Lords and the Russian Spy: Dispatches.

He claims two intelligence officers briefed Mr Johnson in person to discuss the matter in the spring of 2020, and officials later contacted Buckingham Palace to share their concerns.

Lord Clark, a Labor peer and member of the House of Lords Nominations Committee which approved the appointment of Evgeny Lebedev, said The Guardian Mr Johnson was determined to go his own way.

Here is what he said: I have never heard of officials seeking to meet with Her Majesty to discuss these matters.

We have to remember these people, they are aware of things that you and I are not aware of. Therefore, they have knowledge. They were really worried about it. They thought it was a major mistake.

Alexander Lebedev, a KGB spy in London between 1988 and 1992, was one of 13 Russian oligarchs placed under sanctions by Canada in May 2022 for allegedly facilitating Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The documentary claims that Canada’s decision to impose sanctions came in part from intelligence from the MI6 security service.

The British government had not imposed sanctions on Alexander Lebedev.

Dennis Molinaro, a former Canadian national security analyst, told the documentary it was unclear why nothing had been done to sanction him.

My concern would be based on Alexander’s history in the UK, that he was engaged in a level of influence operations in the UK, Mr Molinaro said.

If you have politicians who can be compromised by foreign states, it can lead to secrets being shared. This could lead to directing policy in their interest.

This could lead to the breakdown of an alliance that the West has relied on to maintain the current international order and system. If it works, we don’t have much left.

Alexander Lebedev was approached for comment, while Buckingham Palace declined to comment, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said The Guardian: Boris Johnson fully supports the appointment of Lord Lebedev.

As the government has previously confirmed, Holac and the security advice have not been rescinded. The correct process was followed. As this program clearly shows, there was no concern about Lord Lebedev.

Lord Lebedev is a British citizen. He invested in British journalism and was a long critic of the Russian regime.

It is not fair to judge people based on their country of birth or the sound of their last name. It is a tedious and xenophobic campaign, added the spokesperson.

Evgeny Lebedev has previously said he is not a security risk and his family is used to defending press freedom in Russia.

I am not an agent of Russia, wrote Evgeny Lebedev in an article for The evening norm.

Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list, released hours before he was due to step down as an MP in June, sparked criticism and questions about the nominations.

Mr Johnson handed peerages to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, while giving stalwart loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel respectively a knighthood and a lady’s title.

The list also included Charlotte Owen, a 29-year-old former adviser to Mr Johnson who will become one of the country’s youngest peers.

Prime Minister’s spokesman Rishi Sunaks said he had no involvement or contribution to the approved list.

Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:16 p.m.