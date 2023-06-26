Politics
Aides asked Queen Elizabeth II to block Yevgeny Lebedev’s peerage, documentary claims
The British government has asked if Queen Elizabeth II would block the peerage of Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev over security concerns, according to a documentary.
Officials decided to step in in 2020 after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to press ahead with the nomination,
This is despite warnings Mr Johnson received from the security services about links Mr Lebedev’s father, Alexander Lebedev, a former KGB officer, had with Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia.
Buckingham Palace refused to block Evgeny Lebedev’s appointment to the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament.
He feared the monarch was being drawn into politics, despite being constitutionally allowed to intervene, reported The Guardian.
Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the evening standard and an investor in THE Independent, was elevated to the House of Lords as Baron Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia in December.
The British intelligence community informed the House of Lords Appointments Committee to say that Evgeny Lebedev was considered a possible security risk, not by himself, but because Alexander Lebedev is a billionaire oligarch, according to the Channel 4 documentary, Boris, the Lords and the Russian Spy: Dispatches.
He claims two intelligence officers briefed Mr Johnson in person to discuss the matter in the spring of 2020, and officials later contacted Buckingham Palace to share their concerns.
Lord Clark, a Labor peer and member of the House of Lords Nominations Committee which approved the appointment of Evgeny Lebedev, said The Guardian Mr Johnson was determined to go his own way.
Here is what he said: I have never heard of officials seeking to meet with Her Majesty to discuss these matters.
We have to remember these people, they are aware of things that you and I are not aware of. Therefore, they have knowledge. They were really worried about it. They thought it was a major mistake.
Alexander Lebedev, a KGB spy in London between 1988 and 1992, was one of 13 Russian oligarchs placed under sanctions by Canada in May 2022 for allegedly facilitating Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The documentary claims that Canada’s decision to impose sanctions came in part from intelligence from the MI6 security service.
The British government had not imposed sanctions on Alexander Lebedev.
Dennis Molinaro, a former Canadian national security analyst, told the documentary it was unclear why nothing had been done to sanction him.
My concern would be based on Alexander’s history in the UK, that he was engaged in a level of influence operations in the UK, Mr Molinaro said.
If you have politicians who can be compromised by foreign states, it can lead to secrets being shared. This could lead to directing policy in their interest.
This could lead to the breakdown of an alliance that the West has relied on to maintain the current international order and system. If it works, we don’t have much left.
Alexander Lebedev was approached for comment, while Buckingham Palace declined to comment, according to the newspaper.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said The Guardian: Boris Johnson fully supports the appointment of Lord Lebedev.
As the government has previously confirmed, Holac and the security advice have not been rescinded. The correct process was followed. As this program clearly shows, there was no concern about Lord Lebedev.
Lord Lebedev is a British citizen. He invested in British journalism and was a long critic of the Russian regime.
It is not fair to judge people based on their country of birth or the sound of their last name. It is a tedious and xenophobic campaign, added the spokesperson.
Evgeny Lebedev has previously said he is not a security risk and his family is used to defending press freedom in Russia.
I am not an agent of Russia, wrote Evgeny Lebedev in an article for The evening norm.
Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list, released hours before he was due to step down as an MP in June, sparked criticism and questions about the nominations.
Mr Johnson handed peerages to former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, while giving stalwart loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel respectively a knighthood and a lady’s title.
The list also included Charlotte Owen, a 29-year-old former adviser to Mr Johnson who will become one of the country’s youngest peers.
Prime Minister’s spokesman Rishi Sunaks said he had no involvement or contribution to the approved list.
Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:16 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/06/26/aides-asked-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-block-evgeny-lebedevs-peerage-claims-documentary/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In Oakland County, Trump clears indictments, denounces ‘Marxist left’
- Iran-Turkey trade hits nearly $2.2 billion in 5 months
- Aides asked Queen Elizabeth II to block Yevgeny Lebedev’s peerage, documentary claims
- The UK collectively sees its hottest day so far, with temperatures soaring to 32.2C.
- Inside Sundance Labs, which helped launch some of Hollywood’s best filmmakers | News, Sports, Jobs
- Doublet Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week
- New noises are heard as Titanic sub search expands – BBC News
- Jokowi appoints 12 new ambassadors, there is a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the former director general of ANTARA
- Human remains found in mountainous area where actor disappeared
- Wimbledon star Harriet Dart defends British tennis players after Dan Evans angry tirade | Tennis | Sport
- Stocks down, gold up as investors shift to safe havens after Russia mutiny
- To make it easier to apply the sunscreen seal