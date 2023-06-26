Iran-Turkey trade hits nearly $2.2 billion in 5 months

TEHRAN – Trade between Iran and Turkey in the first five months of 2023 amounted to around $2.2 billion, down 20 percent from the same period last year.

According to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), Iran’s trade with the neighboring country reached $2.190 billion from January to May 2023, Tasnim news agency reported.

The institute estimated the value of trade between the two countries at $2.740 billion in January-May 2022.

According to TURKSTAT, turkey exports to Iran from January to May 2023 reached $1.152 billion, registering a decrease of 4% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Turkey exported over $1.204 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic in the first five months of 2022.

Imports of turkeys from Iran also recorded a 32% decline and fell from $1.536 billion in January to May 2022 to $1.38 billion in the first five months of 2023.

According to a report by the European Commission’s Statistical Center (Eurostat), Iran exported more than three billion cubic meters of natural gas to neighboring Turkey from January to May 2023.

Based on data previously released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the value of Iranian exports to Turkey increased by 19% to $3.35 billion in 2022.

Turkey had imported more than $2.82 billion worth of commodities from the Islamic Republic in 2021.

Based on the mentioned data, Iranian imports from the country also marked an 11% increase to $3.07 billion last year, compared to 2021, when the figure was $2.77 billion. dollars.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, trade between the two countries increased by 15% in 2022 compared to 2021.

The value of trade between the two neighbors reached $6.42 billion in 2022, up from $5.59 billion the previous year.

Iran’s trade balance with Turkey has been positive $280 million in Iran’s favor over the past year.

Last July, Iran and Turkey discussed ways to expand economic relations as well as political ties during the Turkish-Iranian High-Level Cooperation Council in Tehran.

During the meeting, co-chaired by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two sides negotiated the extension of the gas export contract between the two sides for the next 25 years.

During the meeting, President Raisi noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand economic relations with neighboring countries.

The president also described Tehran-Ankara relations as positive and progressive, saying the two countries should pursue appropriate policies to progress towards increasing their annual trade to $30 billion.

On the sidelines of the mentioned meeting, Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian also held talks with Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih D?nmez during which the two sides exchanged views on cooperation in the energy fields.

Later, the head of the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) Hasan Basri Kurt met with the head of the Iranian Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ali Rasoulian to discuss ways of expand cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). of both countries.

During this meeting, Rasoulian referred to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on cooperation between SMEs, saying: President Raisi has emphasized the establishment of joint industrial parks in areas special economic zones of the country, given the good infrastructure for the establishment of these parks in the free and special economic zones and the active presence of economic enterprises in these zones.

EF/MA