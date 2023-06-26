Xi Jinping’s bet on Putin looks even riskier after Wagner leader’s mutiny







China gave Putin a vote of confidence on Sunday, noting the Russian president’s close relationship with Xi while saying it was necessary to safeguard the common interests of both sides in a complex and serious international situation. Asked directly about the Putin affair Head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin China’s foreign ministry said it supports Russia’s attempt to maintain national stability in handling an internal matter.

But despite the show of support, the staggering challenge to Putin’s authority immediately raised questions about the long-term implications for Xi, from his ideological fight with the United States to his own grip on power, which has been called into question last year during rare nationwide protests against Covid restrictions. .

This kind of chaotic conclusion can only be seen as a loss for Beijing, said Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. It highlights the fragility of its most important partner on the world stage, it highlights the weakness of a man to whom President Xi had sought to be close and, if it leads to the end of the war, it will then release certain Western assets. refocus on China.

While Xi consolidated power last year by securing a precedent-defying third term and faces no immediate threat to his rule, his diplomatic support for Putin in the aftermath of the war has inextricably linked the two men. They both oversee authoritarian governments that possess nuclear weapons and oppose the democratic values ​​espoused by the United States and its allies.

Even the prospect that Putin could be ousted from power, a scenario that seemed plausible before Prigozhin suddenly diverted his forces from Moscow, risks reverberating through the establishment in Beijing. Over the weekend, a Weibo account run by the People’s Liberation Army posted an article about how Mao Zedong reorganized the military in 1927 to ensure the Communist Party retained absolute control, highlighting the risk that Putin will depend on private armies like the one led by Prigozhin.

Although Xi has sought to consolidate his grip on China’s armed forces, it is unclear whether he has full command of them. When US President Joe Biden called Xi a dictator last week, he said Xi was embarrassed because he didn’t know an alleged spy balloon was traveling over the United States in February, an incident that caused a spiral of relations between the largest economies in the world.

What happened in Russia reinforces the message that Xi Jinping must continue to maintain a very, very tight grip and continue to distrust the military, said Tai Ming Cheung, director of the Institute of Global Conflict and the cooperation of the University of California and author of the book Fortifying China: The Struggle to Build a Modern Defense Economy.

It’s still very early, but you will certainly see in the Chinese military press, as it comes, the cause of the army’s renewed loyalty to the Communist Party, but especially to Xi Jinping, has he added.

As international sanctions on Russia make Xi’s relationship with Putin increasingly asymmetrical, China could further strengthen its economic advantage. Beijing has already reinforced the use of the yuan in trade with Russia, demonstrating its usefulness as an alternative to dollar dominance.

China has also purchased more than $95 billion worth of Russian energy since the invasion, providing an important source of funding for Putin’s war machine. But becoming too dependent on Russia for energy also carries risks: Analysts at RBC Capital Markets LLC, including Helima Croft, said in a note on Sunday that the threat of civil unrest in Russia must now factor into the oil analysis for the second half of the year.

While the economic costs of Putin’s invasion expose the difficulties of managing a war, they won’t necessarily deter Xi from his own military goals in Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims as its own, according to Ja Ian Chong. associate professor of political science. sciences at the National University of Singapore.

At the same time, it’s a reminder of what can go wrong once a war starts, said Wen-Ti Sung, a senior lecturer at the Australian National University. He quoted a saying from Sun Tzu, author of The Art of War, that generals on the battlefield are not always bound by the ruler’s orders.

Wars always carry the risk of undermining civilian control over the military, Sung said. Thus, Beijing will become more and more cautious about starting a conflict in Taiwan.

China has slowly begun to distance itself from Russia over the months, warning against the use of nuclear weapons and calling for the protection of civilians after a dam was destroyed in Ukraine. Xi also sent an envoy to Ukraine in a bid to help end the conflict, although few nations see China as a neutral broker.

For now, China’s strategy appears to be to publicly support Putin’s ability to govern, without tying Xi too much to the Russian leader until the full ramifications of the weekend become clear. While Chinese statements have mentioned Putin by name, Xi has still not had a public call with the Russian leader, unlike Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

