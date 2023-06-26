‘PM Modi meets with El-Sissi ‘great demonstration of democracy, pluralism’





WASHINGTON: Johnnie Moore, former commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Egypt, saying that “the values ​​of democracy and the values ​​of pluralism were at the honor” during the meeting of the two leaders, giving away a message of “bright future”. “As the prime minister of the most populous Hindu country in the world sat down with the president of the most important Arab country, the message is loud and clear, and that is that there is a bright future,” he said. said Moore in an exclusive ANI. interview. During his visit to Cairo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with the Order of the Nile award, Egypt’s highest state honor, by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This is the 13th highest state honor that various countries around the world have bestowed on Prime Minister Modi and it is a proud moment for India. “It was a powerful image, which is very important for the Egyptian president, as well as for the leader of the most populous Hindu country in the world, receiving the type of honor he received in the largest Islamic country in the world. ,” Moore said as he praised Prime Minister Modi’s achievements. Prime Minister Modi has visited the 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque and even interacted with the Bohra community in Egypt, which Moore says sends a “loud and clear” message that despite political forces wanting to divide communities, there is something more powerful than politics and division and that is values. “Egypt is a very important Islamic Arab country in the whole history of Islam. I mean, so the message was loud and clear. The Egyptian president was saying that the Hindu community should feel welcome in Egypt. He there are many, many forces, largely political forces around the world that want to divide religions, divide communities and divide languages,” he added. In the ANI interview, Moore also spoke about democracy in India saying that the United States can learn a lot from India. He said, “The message of the Prime Minister’s trip from India to the United States and directly to Egypt is that there is something more powerful than politics and division and these are values”. Moore noted that India, a democracy with an immaculate constitution, despite being so diverse, having over 2,000 political parties, multiple languages ​​is an “incredibly pluralistic country”. “When you look at this, from the outside, you can tell it’s a complicated system. It’s a complicated system. You have hundreds and hundreds of languages ​​in one state and so I think the impression that has been left here in the United States and the impression that Indians know each other is that India is a democracy with an immaculate constitution. It is an incredibly pluralistic country. It is a country that is fighting for its democracy every election,” Moore said. Notably, Prime Minister Modi successfully completed his two-country tour and returned to India on Monday. This was his first state visit to the United States and to Egypt.

