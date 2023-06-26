Biden, Modi hail defining strategic ties DW 6/25/2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day state visit to the United States, which pundits and political analysts have described as a new chapter in relations between the two countries, was also an acknowledgment by Washington of the relevance criticism of India within the broader global strategic framework.

Aside from the optics of the state visit, which saw Modi address a joint session of the US Congress for the second time and celebrated in the Oval Office by US President Joe Biden, the trip saw a host of technology and defense agreements.

US-India relations enter new chapter

“The decisions are truly transformative across the board and this level of collaboration reflects both deep trust between the two parties and the fact that India and the United States are in it for the long haul,” the Indian secretary said. Foreign Affairs Vinay Mohan Kwatra during a press briefing. In his address to the US Congress on June 23, Modi said India’s relationship with the US had “passed the test of friendship”, agreeing with Biden that it was “a partnership determining factor of this century”.

Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress for the second time in nine years Image: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation cast their shadows over the Indo-Pacific. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership,” Modi said. Her hour-long speech touched on a range of issues, including climate, economy, women’s empowerment, terrorism and social protection schemes.

Modi’s visit ‘a huge step forward in bilateral relations’

Amitabh Mattoo, professor of international relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, said Modi’s visit was unprecedented as India struggles to secure what it sees as its rightful place on the world stage. at a time of geopolitical turmoil.

“This visit was rich in symbol and substance and a huge step forward in bilateral relations. We have traditionally not been allies but have developed a special relationship. In the past we have been denied critical technology, especially after the Cold War, but that all changed,” Mattoo told DW.

This view was shared by C. Raja Mohan, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, who called the visit an inflection point in the evolution of India-US relations.

“There is no doubt that Modi and Biden have pushed India and the United States down a road never traveled before towards a joint construction of a stable Asian equilibrium system,” Mohan said.

“The sweeping ambition of the deals unveiled, ranging from advanced technology cooperation to climate change, from the production of fighter jet engines to investment in semiconductors and the fight against terrorism, is breathtaking,” he added.

Modi defends India’s democracy record

Much of Modi’s visit was tightly choreographed, though Biden faced increased pressure from fellow Democrats to raise alleged human rights issues after 75 US senators and congressional lawmakers wrote a letter to the President outlining their areas of concern.

Responding to a question from the American media about the steps taken by the Indian government to protect the rights of Muslims and other minorities and defend freedom of expression, Modi strongly defended India’s record on democracy, as well as government performance and human rights.

“India is a democracy,” Modi said during a joint White House press briefing on June 22. “And as President Biden also mentioned, India and America, both countries, democracy is in our DNA. It’s in our veins. We live democracy.

“We have always proven that democracy can deliver. And when I say deliver, that’s regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender. There is absolutely no room for discrimination,” he said. he added.

Major agreements in defense, emerging technologies

The joint statement issued by India and the United States at the end of the visit affirmed a common vision, but also acknowledged that American obstacles to sharing critical and emerging technologies with India had been overcome.

“The big takeaway from the defense agreements is the agreement on the transfer of jet engine manufacturing know-how,” said Commodore C. Uday Bhaskar, a retired military officer who served in the Indian Navy and an expert in security and strategic affairs. said DW. “Modi’s visit resulted in the signing of an agreement for the government-to-government supply of 31 MQ-9B armed drones worth $3 billion.

“While these plans to manufacture the jet engine (F414) and drones over the next few years are welcome, the real substance and potential lies in the primacy given to high-tech cooperation,” he said. added.

With new deals in defense and critical and emerging technologies made possible after the visit, India is now committed to purchasing more than $20 billion ($18.3 billion) worth of equipment.

The civilian nuclear cooperation agreement signed in 2008 started the process of easing restrictions on India’s access to high-level, dual-use defense technologies in the United States. But the deals this time around are on a grand scale.

“This is a major improvement in the relationship that advances a process that began in the 21st century, with the 2008 nuclear deal being a major step in the journey,” said Ajay Bisaria, a veteran diplomat and former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan.

Win-win situation for India

Bisaria stressed that potential future agreements on technology, supply chains and clean energy would be part of a broader effort by the US government to strengthen India’s position in the region vis-à-vis China.

“The unchecked rise of China is the glue that binds India and the United States together. A subtext present throughout the visit was the common concern about Chinese belligerence and the need to reduce the risks associated with the overreliance on supply chains from China,” he added.

The leaders’ joint statement does not explicitly mention China, but references to the Indo-Pacific region and the so-called Quad Alliance between the United States, India, Japan and Australia clearly highlighted geopolitical alignment.

“The Sea to Sky Technology Partnership has been taken to the next level, to shape it as a large-scale technology partnership in advanced and critical technologies, facilitating the transfer of such technologies to India, to build chains of resilient supply chains that bypass China, for defense production, semiconductors and space collaboration,” Bisaria said.

During the visit, several US companies such as Micron Technology, Applied Materials and Lam Research announced investments in semiconductor test and assembly facilities in India, as well as engineering collaboration and training of Workforce.

Meera Shankar, India’s former ambassador to the US, told DW that the Biden administration’s change in attitude towards technology transfer was welcome.

“Micron’s proposed investment to set up a semiconductor test and assembly facility in India is an important first step. There is a window of opportunity for India to be part of the global supply chains in these sectors, with some manufacturing shifting to India, as the United States seeks to reduce risk and reduce overreliance on China,” he said. she said, “It is clear that the strategic partnership between India and the United States is about to grow stronger.”

Edited by: Martin Kuebler