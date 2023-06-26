Donald Trump has just revealed if Ivanka Trump would be in his cabinet





Former President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday that if he were to be re-elected in 2024, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner would not be appointed to positions in his presidential administration.

Both Ivanka and Jared were senior White House advisers to Trump from January 2017 to January 2021, but both were noticeably absent from Donald’s 2024 presidential campaign. The former president said it was by design “It’s too painful for the family,” Trump admitted to Fox News host Bret Baier. “My family has been through hell.

Every successful woman needs one of these stylish work bags

Shutterstock/Splash News

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner not joining possible Trump 2024 campaign or administration

The news that neither Ivanka nor Jared would have a role in Trump’s possible return to the White House follows Ivanka’s announcement in November 2022 that she would not be participating in her father’s 2024 presidential campaign. “I love my dad very much,” the former White House adviser said in a statement. “This time around, I’m choosing to put my young children first and the privacy we create as a family. I don’t intend to play politics.”

The former first daughter continued, “While I will always love and support my father, in the future I will do so outside of the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the people. American and I will always be proud of many of the accomplishments of our administration.

Shutterstock/Splash News

Donald confessed that the rigors and demands of the role were particularly difficult for Ivanka: “No one has gone through what my family has gone through,” he claimed. “Ivanka had a really successful clothing line, I mean, making a fortune. When I did that, she was really…she shut it down. She kind of felt like she had to, but she shut it down,” Trump said, referring to Ivanka’s decision to shut down her eponymous clothing brand in July 2018 due to her involvement in the Trump White House.

It’s well known that serving in the Trump administration strained the Kushners’ personal and social relationships, especially after the Jan. 6 riots, “People who remained friends with Jared and Ivanka were looking for proof that they didn’t weren’t accomplices but could “can’t find any,” a former friend of the couple told Vanity Fair in 2021. Numerous reports claim the couple were ostracized by their former group of friends, all because of their association with the controversial Trump presidency.

Shutterstock/Splash News

Trump’s children Don Jr. and Eric may also take time off from White House administration in 2024

Ivanka and Jared aren’t the only members of the Trump family likely to be omitted from any official role in a potential runoff of a Trump presidential administration if the former president is re-elected in 2024 – Donald also specifically mentioned his son Eric as having received remarkable scrutiny for his participation in Trump’s first White House. “My family has been through hell. I mean, they have… Eric, my son, who is a good boy. You know him very well,” Trump told Baier. “He’s a good young man, a good student, everything is fine. We’re doing great. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don’t think anyone in the world in the history has ever received more subpoenas than him.”

Indeed, Donald Jr. and Eric found themselves entangled in Trump’s indictment for his role in a 2016 silent cash payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with the two signing checks that have become central to the tax evasion trial. Don Jr., in particular, also faced a civil lawsuit (along with his father, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks) seeking damages for their alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 riots. , and is a person of interest in the criminal investigation into the Capitol bombing.

For their part, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner moved to Florida after the defeat of Father Donald in the 2020 presidential election, focusing on their children – Arabella Rose, 13, Joseph Frederick, 9 and Theodore James, 7 years. Arabella recently celebrated her bat mitzvah earlier this summer, and although Ivanka credited her grandfather Donald and step-grandmother Melania Trump with funding the festivities, the couple were barely shown in the photos shared by Ivanka of the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/will-ivanka-trump-be-in-second-presidential-cabinet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos