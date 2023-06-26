Xi Jinping’s commitment to Putin increasingly compromised after Russian rebellion

File image of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 21 March 2023 (Reuters)

Since Russia will invade Ukraine last year, the bet of Xi Jinping for a friendship without limits con Vladimir Poutine It looked like it could go wrong. This weekend’s brief uprising against Musk once again highlighted the risks facing the Chinese leader.

China on Sunday gave a vote of confidence to Cheese frieshighlighting the strong relationship of the Russian president with Xiwhile specifying that it was necessary safeguard the common interests of both parties in the middle of a complex and serious international situation. Asked directly about the agreement of Cheese fries with the boss of wagner, Yevgeny PrigozhinChina’s foreign ministry said it supports Russia’s attempt to maintain the national stability when processing a internal affair.

But despite the demonstration of support, the astonishing challenge to the authority of Cheese fries immediately raised questions about the long-term implications for Xiof his ideological struggle with UNITED STATES even his own grip on power, challenged last year in rare nationwide protests against restrictions on covid.

This chaotic outcome can only be considered a loss for Beijing.I say Raphael PantucciProfessor of S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies of Singapore. It shines a light on the fragility of its most important partner on the world stage, highlights the weakness of a man President Xi had tried to befriend and, if it leads to an end to the war, then releases some Western assets to refocus on China..

Even if Xi power consolidated last year by securing an unprecedented third term, and faces no immediate threat to his rule, his diplomatic support for Cheese fries post-war period inextricably linked the two men. Both oversee authoritarian nuclear-armed governments and oppose the democratic values ​​upheld by UNITED STATES and their allies.

Even the possibility that Cheese fries being forced to give up power – a scenario that seemed plausible before he Prigozhin suddenly withdrew his forces from Musk– risk of affecting the ruling class of beijing. Over the weekend, a report of Weibo managed by the People’s Liberation Army publish an article on cmo Mao Zedong renewed the army in 1927 to ensure that Communist Party retained absolute control, highlighting the risk that Cheese fries trusts in private armies like the one who leads Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits in a military vehicle and poses for a selfie with a civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday June 24, 2023, before leave an area of ​​​​the headquarters of the Southern Military District of Russia. (AP Photo)

Even if Xi tried to consolidate its control over the Chinese military, it is not certain that it has full command. When the American President Joe Bidenif you refer to a Xi as dictator last week, said that Xi he was embarrassed because he did not know that a supposed spy balloon was flying overhead UNITED STATES in February, an incident that caused a spiral in relations between the world’s largest economies.

What happened in Russia reinforces the message that Xi Jinping must continue to maintain very, very strict control and continue to be wary of the military.said Tai Ming CheungDirector of the Institute on Global Conflicts and Cooperation Since University of California and author of the book Fortifying China: The Struggle to Build a Modern Defense Economy.

It’s still very early days, but I’m sure the Chinese military press will see, as it comes in, the cause of renewed military loyalty both to the Communist Party and, in particular, to Xi Jinping. .go.

As international sanctions against Russia make the relationship Xi con Cheese fries to be more and more asymmetrical, China could further strengthen its economic advantage. beijing has already promoted the use of the yuan in trade with Russiaproving its usefulness as an alternative to dollar dominance.

China also bought more than 95 billion dollars of Russian energy since the invasionproviding an important source of funding for the war machine of Cheese fries. But rely too much on Russia in terms of energy also involves risks: energy analysts RBC Capital Markets LLCbetween them Helima Croftnoted in a Sunday note that the threat of civil unrest in Russia should be factored into the oil analysis for the second half of the year.

Although the economic costs of the invasion of Cheese fries underline the difficulties of managing a war, they will not necessarily dissuade Xi of their own military objectives in Taiwanthe autonomous island which China claims as his own, according to Ja Ian Chongassociate professor of National University of Singapore Political Science.

At the same time, it’s a reminder of what can go wrong once a war starts, he said. Yes-The answerProfessor of Australian National University. Quoted an adgio of Sun Tzuauthor of The art of Warthat generals on the battlefield are not always subject to the orders of the sovereign. Wars always carry the risk of compromising civilian control over the military.I say Sung. Beijing will therefore be increasingly cautious about triggering a conflict in Taiwan..

China gradually began to distance himself from Russia over the months, warning against the use of nuclear weapons and calling for the protection of civilians after the destruction of a dam in Ukraine. Xi I also sent a diplomat to Ukraine in an attempt to help end the conflict, though few nations see China as a neutral intermediary.

So far, the strategy China seems to consist in publicly endorsing the ability of Cheese fries to govern, without getting too attached to Xi with the Russian leader until all ramifications of the weekend are cleared up. Although the statements of China have mentioned Cheese fries by name, Xi has yet to hold a public call with the Russian leader, unlike the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

No doubt Beijing will carefully examine the effectiveness of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the pitfalls it has encountered so far.said Elena Collinsonsenior project and research manager at the Institute of Australia-China Relations Since sydney university of technology. Russia’s strategic value as a partner of China would be greatly diminished by a failed invasion of Ukraine or the removal of Putin..

