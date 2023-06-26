Prime Minister Modi awarded Egypt’s highest state honor, countries elevate ties to ‘strategic partnership’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the “Order of the Nile”, Egypt’s highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday at the presidential palace in Cairo.

Established in 1915, the “Order of the Nile” is conferred on heads of state, crown princes and vice-presidents who render invaluable services to Egypt or to humanity. It is the 13th highest state honor awarded to Prime Minister Modi.

In the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Egypt in 26 years, India and Egypt have elevated their ties to a ‘strategic partnership’ after Modi and El-Sisi held high-profile talks focused in particular on strengthening political and security cooperation.

Modi and El-Sisi signed the strategic partnership document after their wide-ranging talks covering enhanced political and security cooperation, defense collaboration, trade and investment ties, scientific and academic exchanges and the strengthening of interpersonal contacts. “In addition to the agreement on the strategic partnership, the two countries have also signed three other pacts on — agriculture and related sectors; protection and preservation of monuments and archaeological sites; and competition law,” Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told reporters. Modi and El-Sisi also discussed continued cooperation within the G-20, highlighting issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change and the need for southern countries to have a concerted voice. The prime minister also invited El-Sisi to attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi in September. Before leaving for India a few hours later, Modi visited the historic 11th-century Egyptian Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, restored with the help of the Indian Dawoodi Bohra community. The mosque mainly performs Friday prayers and the five obligatory prayers. The prime minister was seen appreciating the intricate carved inscriptions on the walls and doors of the mosque which was built in 1012. Over a thousand years old, al-Hakim is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo and the second Fatimid mosque to be built in the city. Honored to visit historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It is a profound testimony to the rich heritage and culture of Egypt. pic.twitter.com/4VgzkagHcB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 Apart from visiting the Pyramids of Giza, he also visited the Commonwealth War Cemetery of Heliopolis and paid homage to the Indian soldiers who bravely fought and gave their lives in Egypt and Palestine during World War I. Modi offered floral tributes and signed the guest book at the cemetery which includes Heliopolis Memorial (Port Tewfik) and Heliopolis Memorial (Aden). The Heliopolis Memorial (Port Tewfik) commemorates nearly 4,000 Indian soldiers who died in battle in Egypt and Palestine during World War I. PM @Narendra Modi visited the Heliopolis War Memorial in Cairo. He paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice made by countless Indian soldiers during the First World War. pic.twitter.com/l4rGbIcOud PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 25, 2023 Modi met members of the Indian community in Egypt, who hailed him as “India’s hero”. “Saara Hindustan is everyone’s hero. The people of the country work hard, the progress of the country is on the rise. (All India, everyone’s hero. The people of the country are working hard and the nation is progressing), the Prime Minister said. At the Ritz Carlton hotel, where the Prime Minister’s delegation is staying, an Egyptian woman, Jena, dressed in a sari, welcomed Modi with the popular song “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge” from the movie “Sholay”. “Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho (No one will be able to tell if you are a girl from Egypt or a girl from India),” Modi said. Warm welcome to @Narendra Modi Ji.

An Egyptian woman sings ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ to welcome PM Modi in Cairo, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/bmLwaqmE0n Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 24, 2023 Modi discussed Egypt-India relations as well as issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalization with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. He informed the Grand Mufti that India would set up a center of excellence in IT at Dar-al-Ifta – an Egyptian advisory body for Islamic legal research – under the Egyptian Ministry of Social Justice. Modi met Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North Africa region. The two leaders discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy and green hydrogen. Prime Minister Modi also met with renowned author and oil strategist Tarek Heggy in Cairo and discussed issues related to global geopolitics and energy security. Among other people, he met eminent yoga instructors Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, and encouraged them to visit India. My meeting with Mr. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company was fruitful. In addition to topics related to economy and investments, I really enjoyed hearing about his passion for the preservation of cultural heritage in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/fA5fyOzSkG Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023 Modi is on a two-day visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997, is significant as Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s most important trading partners on the African continent. The Indo-Egyptian bilateral trade agreement has been in force since March 1978 and is based on the most favored nation clause, according to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS). India was Egypt’s fifth largest trading partner during the period April 2022 to December 2022. It was the 11th largest importer of Egyptian goods and the 5th largest exporter to Egypt during the same period. The two countries share a close political understanding based on a long history of contacts and cooperation on bilateral, regional and global issues. Upon his arrival in Cairo on Saturday, the Prime Minister was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly led by Indian Unity, a high-level group of ministers set up by El-Sisi to improve bilateral relations between the two countries. Egypt tour follows Modi’s three-day visit to the US, which saw him attend bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, lead Yoga Day celebrations, address Congress American, speaking at a press conference to meet tech CEOs, Modis’ first state visit was a multi-faceted event. With contributions from agencies

