Reviews | GOP should treat China threat as major campaign issue
The 2024 election season is expected to bring to the fore the malign threat posed to the United States by the Chinese Communist Party and dictator Xi Jinping. (To President Bidens’ credit, on Tuesday he called Xi a dictator. Let’s drop the farce of calling Xi president; it’s an insult to democracy.) But this topic, vital to the future of the United States, will it figure prominently in Campaign 2024? The country cannot afford another election in which what should be a central issue gets little mention.
Every potential Republican nominee needs to be smart about China for the primary debates, of course, but the prospective nominee should also make fluency in the subject matter an essential qualification when selecting a running mate. That, plus the will and skill to relentlessly pursue the Democratic ticket, in the tradition of, say, Richard M. Nixon in 1952Or Dick Cheney in 2000 and 2004.
Mike Pence has played the forward role well in his two moves down the vice-presidential lane. Now a candidate for the top job, he would know what to look for in a vice president: a disciplined, tireless fighter who can hammer the Democratic ticket for Bidens’ mismanagement of China (and so much else, especially the economy, immigration and the collapse of China). Afghanistan).
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has just returned from a trip to Beijing that recalled the kind of prostration that Middle Kingdom emperors once demanded of vassal states. Blink claimed, no doubt to the delight of its hosts, that the episode of the Chinese surveillance balloon in February is a chapter that should be closed. He also has unnecessarily underlined American policy by saying that we do not support Taiwan independence while China continually threatens Taiwan with naval and air forces.
I suspect the Republican ticket will have to make the case for China somewhere other than the debates. These are unlikely in 2024 because the GOP now views the organizing entity, the Commission on Presidential Debates, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Democratic Party. The Republican candidate for vice president will have to get the message out about Biden and China in every other available forum.
Beyond the GOP candidates currently vying for the top spot but possibly interested in settling for No. 2, who would be a good fit for that supporting role? With one exception, my shortlists are young, but all of them are extremely serious about the threat of the CCP. If the increasingly frail Biden is the Democratic nominee, a new generation Republican would underscore that frailty while chastising the Biden administration for its failure to adequately address China’s growing threats to national security and people. economic interests of the United States.
Senator Tom Cotton hails from dark red Arkansas and is never ready to fight. This 46-year-old veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq has solid combat experience that is increasingly rare among politicians. Bidens’ appeasement of the Taliban and the calamitous U.S. exit from Afghanistan deserve to be a major issue in the 2024 campaign. Cotton could handle it like no other rival, and he would be a perfect fit for any potential candidates. for the presidency of the GOP.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 59, the oldest on my list, but with equal energy to any of them, that would fit well with the current slate of presidential candidates as well. Well, maybe not Donald Trump right now; Pompeo recently slammed the former president following his indictment in the classified documents case. But if Trump is the nominee, his greatest need will be a pair of sure hands, someone who’s good at messaging and who, above all, knows national security cold. It’s Pompeo.
Because Trump appreciates the beauty of the central cast, in addition to subject matter expertise, he might be inclined towards Robert C. OBrien, the 57-year-old former national security adviser. He knows the Chinese threat well and, as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, OBrien could make a difference in Arizona and Nevada.
I’m not the only one who thinks a great potential running mate for any Republican candidate would be Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin. It is particularly strong on China as president of the House Select Committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. The 39-year-old former Navy and Iraq War veteran is a dynamic politician who, along with his committee, is already working every day to educate Americans about the long battle with China that awaits them.
Two other promising 39-year-olds on my shortlist who would mark the transition to a new generation: Rep. And Crenshaw from Texas, a Navy SEAL veteranwho is well known for his public presence and combat service, and Rep. Ashley Hinson from Iowa, who serves a member of the Gallaghers select committee and therefore well aware of the CCP threat.
Other potential vice-presidential candidates will no doubt emerge, but the requirement for the post regarding China remains the same: the ability to make the case that Cold War 2.0 is already upon us.
