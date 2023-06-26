Politics
MI5 went to Downing Street to warn Boris Johnson against Evgeny Lebedev’s peerage
Two MI5 officers visited Downing Street in 2020 to brief Boris Johnson on the national security risks of giving Evgeny Lebedev a lifetime seat in the Upper House of Parliament.
The then Prime Minister argued that the lifetime peerage could continue because security concerns for MI5 officers concerned Evgeny Lebedev’s father, Alexander, a KGB officer turned oligarch who has since been sanctioned by Canada and Ukraine for supporting Vladimir Putin’s war.
As the first case of a prime minister rejecting national security advice to make a House of Lords nomination, Yevgeny Lebedev’s peerage has led to accusations of favouritism, cronyism and calls for reform of the upper room. The case also represents Boris Johnson’s lax approach to national security during his time as prime minister, according to one of his former senior national security advisers in Downing Street.
A spokesman for Boris Johnson said the former prime minister fully supported Lord Lebedev’s nomination, that the proper process had been followed and described the coverage of Yevgeny Lebedev’s peerage as a tedious and xenophobic campaign.
While he was Foreign Minister and then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson attended luxurious parties organized by the Lebedevs in Umbria and London. His career as Mayor of London was widely promoted in the evening standard diary, which Alexander Lebedev bought for his son more than ten years ago.
Senior Cabinet Office officials, who had invited MI5 officers to Downing Street, then explored whether Buckingham Palace would intervene to block Evgeny Lebedev’s nomination to the House of Lords.
Although the monarch has the constitutional right to do so, the palace reportedly declined, fearing intervention would drag the queen too far into political affairs.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying it would be up to the government.
The Cabinet Office pointed to a ministerial declaration tabled in parliament last year which states that Lord Lebedev is a man of good reputation.
The revelations come from a documentary produced and directed by Mark Alden which will be released tomorrow Boris, the Lord and the Russian Spy. Tortoise independently verified the documentary findings by interviewing original and additional sources, and reviewing documents.
Tortoise reported in his February 2022 podcast Lebedev: Lord of Siberia that the House of Lords Appointments Committee, a body of the Cabinet Office which can vet but not veto life peerage candidates, had questioned the services security on the appointment of Evgeny Lebedev.
The Commission felt unable to support the appointment as it received information about Alexander Lebedev’s KGB past and his ongoing ties to Putin, which Tortoise reported on his Londongrad podcast.
The new documentary revealed a letter that Commission President Paul Bew wrote to the then Prime Minister on July 23, 2020: the security services highlighted significant potential risks regarding the candidates’ family ties and the potential vulnerability of any information obtained. by the candidate of his association with British officials or government. We would assume that such a vulnerability would apply equally to documents relating to the workings of the House of Lords.
The Commission advised Boris Johnson to appoint someone else but his reaction was furious, Downing Street sources say. The prime minister at the time claimed that their advice was Russophobic and pursued the nomination of Yevgeny Lebedev.
The government announced Evgeny Lebedev’s peerage on July 31, 2020, a week after Paul Bews’ letter to Boris Johnson. Evgeny Lebedev now sits in the House of Lords as Baron Lebedev, of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation.
Evgeny Lebedev said he had no connection to the Kremlin and was nominated for his charity work and involvement in British journalism. He has yet to make a substantial contribution to the legislature, but some of his peers fear he may have access to sensitive information.
Once appointed to the House of Lords, he could well sit on committees discussing state security issues, David Clark, a Labor peer who was on the Commission when it considered the nomination, says in the documentary. by Evgeny Lebedev. So we can’t afford to make any mistakes at this stage.
Photography Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
