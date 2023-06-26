Will Putin borrow from Erdogan’s playbook?





Explanatory 07:00 Turkey’s president survived a similar coup attempt in 2016 by Maximilian Hess Autocrats exchange notes. Credit: Getty The aborted Prigozhin putsch rocked Russia, though it was called off before 25,000 suspected Wagner Group soldiers could complete their march on Moscow. What this portends for the future of Russia or even that of its immediate protagonists remains unclear. Never before had Winston Churchill cited the political intrigues of the Kremlin as comparable to a bulldog fight under a rug. A stranger only hears the grunt, and when he sees the bones flying out from below, it’s obvious who won seemed so prescient. The crisis was unprecedented under the reign of Vladimir Putin. But a comparison can be found in the 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This attempt also saw the rapid outbreak of fighting in urban areas and a battle for control of key cities. Yet Putin’s and Erdogan’s responses were remarkably different. The latter quickly released a video calling on the Turks to oppose the coup and the security forces who remained loyal to him refused to withdraw. At least 265 people were kill. Do you like what you read ? Get the free dig up daily email Already registered? Login Erdogan showed he was ready to fight to maintain a monopoly on the use of force and quickly named his suspected opponents. Putin didn’t even mention Prigozhin in his belated June 24 morning response. On the other hand, Erdogan has made it clear that he sees the movement led by American cleric Fethullah Glen as responsible for the coup against him, even though Glen had once been his close ally just as Prigozhin had been Putin. Erdogan used it to justify major repression and to further erode Turkey’s democratic standards, helping him retain power to the present day. Putin has long eliminated or imprisoned Russia’s democratic opposition, and what remained has largely fled abroad over the past year, but his initial mild response bodes ill for the system he has established. Prigozhin proved that the Kremlin could be threatened and that Putin’s promise of stability and prosperity for Russia after the turmoil of the 1990s is fast fading. The threat of Prigozhins marching caused a level of panic among Muscovites and St. Petersburgers that the war on Ukraine had failed to induce: despite its wider horrors, they have so far been immune to its impacts other than a handful of largely symbolic drone attacks. Most remarkable is that their fears were not dispelled by decisive action by Putin himself or the Russian security services with which he is so closely associated, but rather ostensibly by mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Why Prigozhin agreed to step down remains unknown. He had, after all, been increasingly brazen in his challenges to Putin’s authority. On June 23, Chief Wagner fired Russias the victim of war for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and even acknowledged that the Kremlins allegations that enemy forces were threatening genocide against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine were factually incorrect and bad propaganda. Although he said the war was still worth fighting, he claimed that it was engineered by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as well as the siloviki oligarchs who wanted to plunder the national wealth of Ukraine as they had done in Donetsk and Lugansk occupied since 2014. Prigozhin is apparently bound for Belarus even though Minsk has its own history in bad blood with the forces of Prigozhins. Wagner’s boss was filmed smiling and in a festive mood leaving Rostov. Its press office has announcement that he will have more to say in due course. But Putin’s soft response shattered his image of strength in Russia, just as his failed invasion of Ukraine shattered his image of strength abroad.

