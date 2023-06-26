Pakistan sacks three senior army officers and tries more than 100 people during violent May protests over Imran Khan’s arrest





Pakistani officials have sacked three senior army officers for failing to prevent violent clashes last month following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, a spokesman for the army said on Monday. army.

At least 102 people have been tried by a Pakistani military court following widespread protests, army spokesman Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said.

Mr Chaudhry said all planners and facilitators of the violent protests will be punished, regardless of which institution or office they belonged to.

Fifteen other officers, including major generals and brigadiers, also face strict departmental action, he said without detailing the punitive measures. The sanctions were ordered after two separate army investigations were carried out into the violent protests, the army spokesman said.

Thousands of Mr Khan’s supporters attacked army installations after he was arrested on May 9 corruption charges. At least 10 people have died in the violent clashes in Islamabad and more than 4,000 people have been arrested.

The high-tension protests also saw police clash with Mr Khans’ supporters after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged them to shut down Pakistan in protest.

Hundreds of people blocked the streets of Lahore, where police were put on high alert.

The protests targeted several military installations, including an air base, several cantonments, a general’s house and army headquarters after Mr Khan was dragged from a courtroom and detained.

Mr Khan was giving his biometrics in a room inside the High Court in Islamabad when officers dressed in riot gear stormed the building, smashing windows to gain access to captured dramatic scenes on video by Mr. Khans’ aides.

His supporters also set fire to buildings and vehicles and attacked police and army personnel and installations.

Mr Khan was released soon after by order of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which criticized the manner in which he was arrested.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last year and is currently facing more than 100 cases, mostly for incitement to violence, threats against officials and defiance to a ban. on rallies.

He is also facing a transplant case with his wife.

After being ousted from office, Mr Khan was the subject of at least one failed assassination attempt which he told The Independent in an interview in March left him with lasting nerve damage . PTI officials alleged that paramilitary officers deliberately targeted his injured leg during his arrest in recent months.

Mr Khan accuses the country’s government and security agencies of being behind the attempt on his life, a charge both have denied.

With a consistent history of military takeovers, Pakistan has experienced political upheaval and social unrest. Mr Khan is the seventh prime minister to be arrested since 1977.

The turmoil came as Pakistan grapples with a dire economic situation, a spike in militancy and the impact of disastrous floods last year. This dire situation is unlikely to be addressed or resolved soon, further straining the living conditions and safety of the 220 million population.

