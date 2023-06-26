Prime Minister Modi chairs key meeting with Cabinet ministers after state visits to US and Egypt









New Delhi [India]Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Delhi last night after concluding his state visits to the United States and Egypt, chaired a cabinet meeting in the nation’s capital on Monday.



Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri as well as senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Shah had met Prime Minister Modi and briefed him on the developments in Manipur. On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh briefed Shah on “the developing situation” in the state and said that the state and central governments had been able to control the violence in “a large measure”.

A multi-party meeting was convened by Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The meeting, chaired by the Union Home Secretary, was convened to take stock of the situation in the violence-ridden state. BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi early on Monday after making his first state visits to the United States and Egypt for six days.

Prime Minister Modi was received at Palam airport by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, Union State Minister Meenakashi Lekhi and various party MPs including Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir among others.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter account to share glimpses of his first visit to Egypt. The video shows his arrival in the African country, meeting his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi tagged the clip with a message stating, “My visit to Egypt was historic. It will add renewed vigor to Indo-Egyptian relations and benefit the peoples of our nations. I thank the president @AlsisiOfficial, the government and the people of Egypt for their affection.”

Prime Minister Modi was on a state visit to the United States from June 21-24 and on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25. (ANI)

