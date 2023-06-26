



Donald Trump has a math problem in 2024. And since he is currently the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, that means the Republican Party has a math problem too.

The problem is this: the former president is really good at subtraction and division – and really, really bad at addition.

That doesn’t mean he’s bad with numbers. Having worked closely with Trump for several years on topics such as taxes and budgets, I can assure you that he is very good with them. But I’m not talking about numbers. I’m talking about voters. Trump has a knack for subtracting them.

When I was at Trump’s White House, I remember asking him if it was politically expedient to continue his long-running feud with Sen. John McCain, even after the Arizona Republican’s death and burial. .

“He’s a horrible person,” Trump retorted. I told him I had no particular love for McCain, and I had good reason. He had been the only Republican to vote against me when I was confirmed to the Senate, despite giving me his word that he would support me. Likewise, many Republicans recalled that McCain’s wanton rejection in the Senate forever doomed any Republican hopes of defeating ObamaCare.

But I told Trump simply: there wasn’t a single voter in this country, I told him, who hadn’t voted for him in 2016 but might change his mind in 2020 because of of the flogging of McCain’s corpse. And it may well be that some of those who voted for Trump in 2016 may not vote in 2020 because of this. Especially in, say, Arizona, a state Trump won by just 90,000 votes in 2016 and then lost by 10,000 in 2020.

It’s Trump’s subtraction, and it’s not an isolated case. I was talking last week with a friend of mine who is a high-ranking Republican from Georgia. “I have a question about 2024,” I said.

He didn’t even wait for me to ask him, “You’re going to ask me if Trump can win Georgia in 2024. And I’m telling you the answer is no.” Absolutely not. No chance.”

He then went on to remind me that, in the run-up to the 2022 gubernatorial election in that state, the former president had in fact suggested, on more than one occasion, that the Democratic candidate, the election denier of 2016 and 2018, Stacey Abrams, would make a better governor than the popular incumbent Republican, Brian Kemp.

“People don’t forget that stuff where I come from,” he said.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 200,000 votes in Georgia in 2016. In 2020, he lost by the now infamous 11,779 votes that Kemp and other Republicans correctly refused to “find” for him.

Substraction.

Florida may well be next. A combination of Ron DeSantis leadership, strong GOP policies in Tallahassee, woeful mismanagement in other states, and a beautiful climate for people and business helped take the state from purple to red. But Trump did himself no favors there when he recently suggested that disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) had done a better job than DeSantis in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic .

No Republican, either in Florida or outside, believes that, just as they don’t believe Stacey Abrams would have made a better governor than Brian Kemp. Trump probably doesn’t believe it either.

At best, voters may see it as bluster and frustration or simply “Trump being Trump.” At worst, they may see it as vindictive childishness, seeking revenge on those whom Trump perceives to be disloyal to him, with no regard for the well-being of the party or the country.

Trump sees math differently, of course. He considers “division” as a necessary prerequisite for “conquest”. Or, in other words, he sees division as a path to victory. And that certainly seemed to play a big role in his stunning victory in 2016.

But that hasn’t worked out for him in 2020, nor in the House elections in 2018, nor in the Senate elections of 2022. Indeed, so far, 2016 appears to be the exception, not the rule.

Whether it’s beating up dead war heroes, slandering popular Republican candidates (or dining with white supremacists at Mar-a-Lago, or calling a reporter a “very mean person” or….) Trump continues to find ways to subtract from his support. Unless he can learn to add, subtract, and divide, the math seems to point to another loss in 2024.

Mick Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina, is a NewsNation contributor. He served as director of the Office of Management and Budget, director of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection, and acting White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump.

