It’s not the law: Legal experts say Trump’s new defense shows he’s in for a world of trouble





Former President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday he had the “absolute right” to keep documents after leaving the White House, but legal experts say the defense won’t hold up in court.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to handling classified documents, has repeatedly claimed he has the right to take the documents under the Presidential Records Act , which legal experts have refuted.

Trump reiterated his defense during a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference on Saturday.

“Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the absolute right to take them,” Trump said.

“He has the absolute right to keep them or he can return them to NARA if he wants, he talks to them like we did and he can do that if he wants,” he added, making reference to the National Archives and Records Administration. . “It’s the law and it couldn’t be clearer.”

Legal experts denied Trump’s request.

“It’s not the law,” warned former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who served on special counsel Bob Mueller’s team. “You knew you had to return the documents, because several lawyers told you so.”

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Trump rejected his lawyers’ advice to return all documents and reach an agreement with the National Archives before the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence. in August and finds over 100 secret documents.

Trump instead listened to the advice of Judicial Watch activist Tom Fitton, who is not a lawyer and who told him he had the right to keep the documents.

“Absolutely nothing about this is true,” the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) tweeted in response to Trump’s claim. “If it’s his defense, he’s in for a world of trouble.”

Rep. Dan Goldman, DN.Y., a former federal prosecutor who served as lead Democratic counsel during Trump’s first impeachment, tweeted that “Trump’s argument should be ruled out at trial by the judge because c is a misrepresentation of the law”.

“The special counsel will probably act to prevent it and would win this motion with any objective judge,” he predicted.

Longtime Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe called the former president’s defense “ridiculous.”

“There are only 2 ways for Trump to avoid a conviction in the MAL case,” he predicted. “Ask Judge Cannon to delay the trial until a new president pardons him, or have a Florida juror acquit him early, regardless of the facts and the law. His chances look good. .”

Legal experts previously told Salon that Trump’s defense would not fly given the allegations in the indictment.

“The records Trump allegedly illegally kept are agency records, such as CIA, NSA, and Department of Defense records, not presidential records,” former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade told AFP. Living room.

“Trump is not charged with any violation of the Presidential Records Act,” added former Assistant U.S. Attorney William “Widge” Devaney. “Trump is accused of having secret and top secret information, refusing to release it, obstructing the government’s attempts to release it, and misleading people about these records. I mean, these are really apples and oranges.”

