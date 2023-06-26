Lianhe Zaobao article on Biden calling Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ blocked in Hong Kong





SINGAPORE: Access to an article by Singapore’s Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao covering how US President Joe Biden called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a “dictator” has reportedly been blocked for netizens in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, Hong Kong readers trying to access the June 21 article on Lianhe Zaobao’s website encountered an error message that read, “Sorry, but this page does not exist.” Curiously, other articles from the same site remained accessible during the same period. Further investigation revealed that articles discussing the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre of June 4, 1989, as well as recent arrests of Hong Kong citizens commemorating the event in public, were also not available on the newspaper’s website for Hong Kong users. However, readers outside Hong Kong could access the articles on the Singapore Press Holdings website without difficulty. The geo-blocking has further heightened tensions between the two superpowers, following a visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at easing relations. The issue has also sparked new concerns about internet censorship and the potential stifling of dissent in Hong Kong. It is unclear whether the blockage was imposed by Lianhe Zaobao or the Hong Kong authorities. According Radio Free Asia (RFA)Zhou Shuguang, a network engineer and citizen journalist residing in Taiwan, reviewed the technical information available on the newspaper’s website and concluded that the blocking likely stemmed from the Hong Kong-based servers hosting the content, rather than being imposed by the Singapore newspaper. Zhou told RFA that while the host servers are located in various locations around the world for faster access, the Hong Kong servers would fall under the control of local authorities, who could apply the provisions of the National Security Law to restrict government-critical content. He also suggested the possibility of self-censorship by Lianhe Zaobao to maintain access to readers in mainland China, where strict media controls are enforced. On the other hand, Wong Ho-wa, a data scientist and pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, told RFA that it appears the newspaper has made the decision to restrict certain content for Hong Kong users. He explained that if an external block had been imposed, the entire website would be inaccessible, as seen in previous cases of internet censorship in the region. Wong noted that media organizations often make decisions about content availability based on a variety of factors, such as compliance with local regulations. Lianhe Zaobao said he was looking into the matter but did not provide further comment while the Hong Kong government’s Office of Innovation, Technology and Industry said the matter did not fall under of his competence. Send your scoops to [email protected] – Advertisement –



