PM Modi and Egypt’s Prez sign pact to elevate ties to ‘strategic partnership’





Cairo: India and Egypt elevated their relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’ on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi held wide-ranging talks focusing in particular on strengthening political and security cooperation. Modi, who is visiting Egypt at the invitation of President Sisi, had a one-on-one conversation with El-Sisi during which they also took stock of what is happening on important issues of the region and the world. Don’t miss the in-depth and unbiased stories from northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our privacy policy Addressing a press briefing on Modi’s visit, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Egypt in 26 years, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said four memorandums of understanding and agreements had been signed , including the “most important and historic” on the “strategy”. Partnership” between India and Egypt. “The two leaders had a private one-on-one conversation during which, following President Sisi’s visit to India earlier this year, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral cooperation and also takes stock of what is happening on important issues of the region and the world,” Kwatra said. Dear reader,

Over the past four years, IsMojo has revolutionized the coverage of North East India with our crisp, impactful and unbiased coverage. And we don’t say that: you, our readers, say that about us. Thanks to you, we have become the largest independent multimedia digital news platform in North East India.

Now we need your help to sustain what you started.

We fiercely protect our independent status and wish to remain so: it helps us to deliver quality journalism, free from bias and agendas. Whether it’s traveling to the most remote areas to cover various issues or paying honest salaries to local journalists to encourage them, we spend our money where it counts.

Now we seek your support to remain truly independent, impartial and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we can’t do it without you.

Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo. THANKS,

Karma Paljor

Managing Editor, eastmojo.com “It is clear from these discussions and from the Memorandum of Understanding and agreements signed later that the two leaders have been particularly focused on strengthening political and security cooperation, defense collaboration, commercial ties and investment, scientific and academic collaboration and strengthening ties between people,” he said. In addition to the strategic partnership agreement, the two countries have also signed three other pacts on — agriculture and related sectors; protection and preservation of monuments and archaeological sites; and competition law, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Read also | PM Modi meets his Egyptian counterpart; discusses deepening business ties ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Like that: As Loading… Related Latest stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/world/2023/06/26/pm-modi-egyptian-prez-sign-pact-to-elevate-ties-to-strategic-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos