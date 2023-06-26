Furious James O’Brien caller suggests Prince William sell assets to ‘end homelessness’

The caller shares his views on Prince William’s homelessness initiative with James O’Brien





As Prince William launches initiatives to tackle homelessness, caller Colette is furious at the Royal Family’s attitude, saying they could eradicate homelessness in ‘5 minutes’.

Appellant Colette began by telling James O’Brien that she “wasn’t happy” when she heard the news.

Prince William is launching a major five-year campaign to end homelessness, which he says should not exist in a “modern, progressive society”.

Affirming her displeasure to James, Colette said: ‘I haven’t been happy since Saturday, to be honest with you, because on Friday we were told our mortgages were going up and people might lose their homes.

Reading her Saturday morning diary, Colette told James she was disappointed to see the Royal Family attending Ascot as people were going through a cost of living crisis.

Colette told James: “I don’t care if he’s the Duchess of Cornwall or the Duke of Peckham”, adding “First of all, I would start with his father (King Charles).”

The caller added: “His dad got the inheritance tax left over if they use that money and said, ‘You know what we’re going to do? We’re going to find some land and build a bunch of tall And so we can, you know, help England build more houses.

LEARN MORE: Prince William launches five-year campaign to end UK homelessness

Continuing to assert her annoyance with James, Colette said: ‘Instead William is getting out of a chauffeured limo to go and talk to people about ‘oh in five years I’m going to help eradicate or help reduce without- shelter.’

“Well, you could do it in 5 minutes, by selling some of your assets.”

LISTEN: Full disclosure with James O’Brien on Global Player

James O’Brien responds to Prince William’s desire to end homelessness





She added, “There are two universes, one in which he did this and one in which he didn’t.”

James responded by questioning, “Which universe is better?”

Colette said: “I want the universe where he did this. So again when I start seeing the ads for sale outside of the millions, all the properties they have, then I know they do.”

Learn more: Prince William’s decision to give a big interview at King Charles’ birthday parade ‘raised eyebrows at the palace’

When James informed Colette that the Prince would donate 3 million from his charity to support his plan, the caller replied “James, I don’t want funds, I want to see bricks and mortar”.

Continuing, Colette told James that the prince could give up “part of the crown estate” to build houses, to which James suggested “The Oval”.

In conclusion, Colette told James, “We can be grumpy, but you know what? We keep it real.”

The ‘Homewards’ initiative would be a defining project for the Prince of Wales – a commitment he will be aware of comes with the risk of being accused of wavering in politics.

Ahead of the launch, Prince William spoke with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, Leveling Up secretary Michael Gove and the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales.

Currently, 300,000 people across the UK are believed to be homeless, which includes those stuck in hostels and temporary accommodation, living in cars and surfing on sofas, as well as people sleeping in the Street.