Did Erdogan really replace “Erdoganomics” with orthodox economics?

Nicosia [Cyprus] Jun 26 (ANI): Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having managed to get himself re-elected for the third time as President of Turkey, in the face of the great economic crisis in his country, gave some indications that he could replace his policies unorthodox economics, described by prestigious foreign media as “Erdoganomics”, with an orthodox economy.

But first, let’s see what “Erdoganomics” is. According to an explanation of the term given by The Washington Post, it includes erratic management of the economy, coupled with double-digit inflation, fuzzy statistics and a departure from a rules-based order. The underlying doctrine is that interest rates are the mother of all evil and cause inflation, although conventional economics says otherwise.”

As a result of the application of “Erdoganomics”, Turkey, which in 2014 was the 16th largest economy in the world, fell three places in the relevant ranking and now occupies, according to the World Bank, 19th place, with a GDP of 906 billion dollars, compared to almost 1,000 billion US dollars in 2013.

Last February’s devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey killed an estimated 56,000 people and caused more than $34 billion in direct losses, while rebuilding damaged buildings will require more than $70 billion. The earthquakes have increased the pressure on an increasingly fragile macro-financial situation.

According to financial experts, in the last months before the May elections, the Central Bank of Turkey depleted all its foreign exchange reserves as it tried to support the Turkish lira and in May the net reserves reached an all-time high. minus $5.7 billion.

Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies of keeping interest rates low to boost exports, growth and jobs have created a severe monetary and cost of living crisis, while the average Turkish family has struggling to afford basic necessities.

Moreover, since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has lost about 21% of its value against the dollar.

After his reelection, Erdogan appointed two internationally respected officials, former Merrill Lynch economist Mehmet Simsek, as finance minister, and Hafize Gaye Erkan, formerly of Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank, as governor of the Central Bank.

Immediately after his appointment as Finance Minister, Mehmet Simsek said that “Turkey has no choice but to return to rational ground. Price stability will be our main objective. To reduce inflation to a mid-term figure is of vital importance to our country.”

In a recent Twitter post, Simsek said he was in favor of a floating exchange rate regime.

Last Thursday, the Central Bank of Turkey, for the first time in 16 months, raised interest rates from 8.5% to 15%. However, as the markets are convinced that a much larger increase is needed to improve the country’s financial situation and the increase announced was significantly lower than expected, the pound fell by 4%, reaching an all-time high of 24 .5 against the US dollar.

The Central Bank said further interest rate hikes would follow “in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation is achieved.”

On Friday, Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, in a meeting with the Association of Turkish Banks, said she was confident that all economic units in Turkey would work hard to fight inflation in accordance with the government’s economic goals and added, “I’m sure we’ll approach this in a stable, purposeful and goal-oriented way.”

Both Simsek and Erkan are expected to do their best to implement sound economic policies, but they must be very careful because Erdogan might change his mind on the subject of the economy, as he has done in the past.

Many economists doubt Erdogan’s commitment to abandoning his tough stance on keeping interest rates low. They recall that he bluntly dismissed three former central bank governors who had refused to lower interest rates according to his wishes. In the end, he found a docile governor who, in 2021, cut the Central Bank’s key rate from 19% to 8.5%.

The fact that Erdogan recently repeated that he has not changed his mind on the economy may mean that he intends to use the new finance minister and central bank governor to absorb the political cost of unpopular reforms, then replace them with people who are willing to implement his unorthodox views on the economy.

The fact that Erdogan has not changed his way of thinking is evidenced by a statement made last week, when he said: “Some friends should not make the mistake of thinking if the president is going through a big change in interest rate policies I’m the same We worked with a theory of low interest rates and low inflation I still work with the same understanding.

As has happened many times in the past, when the lines between politics and economics become blurred, the government is usually unable to make independent and pragmatic decisions that could really serve the country’s economy and convince the markets. global.

As Gabriel Gavin and Geoffrey Smith point out in a recent Politico article: “Erdogan is politically hedging his bets on the anti-inflationary strategy. On the one hand, he has brought in a new team of leading financial experts to prescribe the bitter medicine needed to control runaway prices, but he’s also distancing himself from rate hikes by insisting he still believes cutting rates will tame spiraling commodity and staple food costs . »

Thus, it remains unclear whether we have seen the end of “Erdoganomics” and the return to economic rationality in Turkey or not. (ANI)

