Mike Pence: Time to ‘step back’ from Trump’s First Step Act amid crime spikes





Contrasting with his former running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence voices skepticism about the historic criminal justice reform measure enacted under the Trump-Pence administration.

The First Step Act has had the backing of former President Donald Trump, as well as reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The measure’s journey through government and its signing were widely publicized by the previous administration, with Trump touting the law as one of his greatest accomplishments.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Pence said, “I think now is the time for us to take a step back from the First Step Act,” citing “the crime wave hitting many of our major cities across the country” in his reasoning. .

This does not mean, however, that he does not support certain criminal justice reform measures.

Former Vice President Mike Pence meets supporters after speaking at the National Celebrate Life Rally at the Lincoln Memorial Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Washington.

(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

“When I was governor of Indiana, we enacted criminal justice reform, but we combined measures to introduce faith-based programs to break the cycle of recidivism with tougher penalties for serious crimes” , he explained.

“I think Congress would do well, and the next Republican president would do well to take a step back from the First Step Act, to see how we can toughen penalties against people who victimize our families and commit violent crimes while promoting programs that encourage people to live an honest life in the future,” Pence added.

The Indiana Republican isn’t the only 2024 candidate to share doubts about Trump’s criminal justice reforms. Shortly after announcing his campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) attacked the law in an interview, calling it a “jailbreak bill.” “It got dangerous people out of jail who have now reoffended and really, really hurt a number of people.”

DeSantis further announced his intention to seek the repeal of the measure as president.

Trump’s campaign provided no comment when contacted by the Washington Examiner.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice’s Pandemic, Social Unrest, and Crime in US Cities 2022 Year-End Update, the year saw encouraging trends with declines in various types of crime. The report notes that the national homicide rate is “34% higher than in 2019”, before the start of the pandemic.

Even with the promising trends, the report’s authors wrote that “high rates of violent crime require immediate action by law enforcement and policymakers.”

As Pence explained, “The bottom line is that Joe Biden and the Democratic left want to defund the police. And as President of the United States, I will always, without apology, stand up for the men and women on the thin blue line.”

