Pakistan tries 102 people in military courts for violence after arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan (army spokesman)





During a press conference on Monday June 26, the Director General (DG) of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif, said that the Pakistani army had sacked an officer with the rank of lieutenant General and several others for failing to protect military installations during the May 9 riots.

Speaking about the violence that erupted after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, he also said that it was undoubtedly a plot against the country that was planned months in advance. Furthermore, he also said that more than 100 people are on trial in military courts for the violence that broke out.

Facts About the May 9 Riot

At the start of the press conference, Sharif said the purpose of the address was to provide facts regarding the events of May 9, adding: The May 9 incident is extremely disappointing, condemnable and a dark chapter in history. of our country.

He added: “The events of May 9 proved that what the enemies could not do in 76 years, a band of disbelievers and their enablers did. This was undoubtedly a plot against Pakistan.

Sharif added that the ongoing investigation into the riots has found evidence that the protests had been planned for several months. The Chief Military Spokesperson added: As part of this planning, an enabling environment was first created and people were incited and provoked against the military.

Notably, the country’s military remains Pakistan’s most powerful institution, having directly ruled it for almost half of its 75-year history through three coups. However, on May 9, protesters also attacked army installations across the country, in a somewhat unprecedented move.

Then, in this regard, a narrative based on lies and exaggerations was spread on social media inside and outside the country, Sharif said, adding that the Pakistani army found evidence against them. .

Nearly 100 soldiers lost their lives

The military spokesman said as many as 95 officers and jawans (soldiers) lost their lives due to the violence. He added: However, the successful war on terror will continue until all terrorists are eliminated.

Pakistan Army Self-Reliance Process

During the press conference, the chief military spokesman also said that the army had completed its process of self-responsibility without any discrimination and then detailed the results of the two in-depth investigations, carried out by the generals of division of the Pakistani army on the violent events that took place. held in army garrisons on May 9.

The spokesman said military trials are being heard by the Supreme Court. The military tribunals did not come into being after May 9, they were already there and functioning. Civilian courts transferred these cases to military courts after checking the evidence and in accordance with the law.

He said that the hearings under the Army Law are taking place in the military courts where the trial of 102 disbelievers is ongoing and that this process will continue.

He also said that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against those who had failed to preserve the security and honor of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and the headquarters.

With this in mind, three officers, including a lieutenant general, have been removed from their posts and strict disciplinary proceedings against three major generals and seven brigadiers have been carried out so far.

Although he described the ranks of those facing the accountability process, Sharif did not name them. Currently, granddaughter of a retired four-star general, son-in-law of a retired four-star general, wife of a retired three-star general, and wife and son-in-law of a two-star general retired. the general stars are facing this process of accountability due to irrefutable evidence.

(With agency contributions)

