Donald Trump says Ron DeSantis is ‘falling like a rock’ in the polls





Donald Trump offered familiar denunciations of Ron DeSantis in Michigan on Sunday.

Speaking at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner, Trump blamed the Florida governor for falling in the polls, saying DeSantis’ lack of personality was to blame.

Trump scolded. He falls like a rock.

People are starting to know him. They know he has no personality. It must have a bit of personality. Not a lot but a little, Trump joked.

Trump then listed various polls, including a Big Village survey where he is up 56-15 for DeSanctimonious, CBS News and Harvard-Harris polls showing large margins, and a New Hampshire poll.

He also noted that he got more than a million more votes than DeSanctimonious, comparing his vote share in 2020 to what DeSantis got halfway through 2022. And he explained the DeSanctimonious moniker.

The reason I call him that is because he was dead in the water. I could not have been elected; he came to beg my approval. I gave him the endorsement, Trump said, recounting the 2018 story (again) before describing DeSantis’ apostasy.

He won, and they said, ‘Would you run against the president?’ He said I had no comment. I said that meant he was showing up, Trump summed up.

This guy. We get him elected. Then he says, yes, I will run; I don’t know. They say loyalty doesn’t matter in this business, Trump added. I think loyalty matters a lot.

The Race to the White House poll average shows Trump up 53% to 22% in a crowded field and 57% to 35% when the field is narrowed to Trump and DeSantis.

