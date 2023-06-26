Ex-Wall Street star hopes to pull Turkey out of trouble – The New Indian Express

By AFP

ANKARA: Hafize Gaye Erkan can be forgiven for approaching her new job with caution after moving from the bright lights of Wall Street to the treacherous terrain of Turkey’s much-maligned central bank, a place where job security is rare.

Powerful Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired a handful of the 44-year-old Goldman Sachs alumnus’ predecessors for following the basic rules of economics and raising interest rates to fight against inflation.

Erkan did just that after chairing his first policy meeting on Thursday, raising the benchmark rate from 8.5% to 15%.

It was a huge jump and the first rate hike in 27 months.

It also failed to achieve the 20% or more increase demanded by the markets. The lira hit new lows against the dollar after losing 2.5% of its value.

But Erkan appeared phaseless in a bank statement that promised to raise rates “as much as necessary, in a timely and gradual manner” until Turkey’s cost of living crisis was brought under control.

“It’s a sign that the new governor is looking to tread carefully to avoid a confrontation with President Erdogan,” said Hamish Kinnear, an analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

“The last central bank governor to raise interest rates has been fired by the president after less than five months in office.”

Stellar resume

Erdogan turned to Erkan in a government overhaul following May’s general election in which he nearly faced punishment for overseeing Turkey’s worst economic crisis in 20 years of rule.

The first woman to head Turkey’s central bank, she boasts a stellar resume that includes degrees from Princeton and Harvard.

Born in Istanbul, she ranked 26th out of more than 1.3 million students who take the Turkish university entrance exam each year.

READ ALSO | How Turkish President Erdogan maintained a grip on power in the country

She delivered her valedictorian speech at the prestigious Bogazici University in Istanbul, where she studied industrial engineering.

After receiving scholarship offers from nine top US universities, Erkan chose Princeton, where she completed a two-year doctoral program in operations research and financial engineering.

She is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and the Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Executive Leadership Program.

“Financial Tip”

After her studies, she joined Goldman Sachs in 2005, first as a partner and then as a managing director. She led a team and developed investment algorithms at the legendary company.

In 2014, she was hired by First Republic Bank, climbing to the top of the corporate ladder at a California-based bank, where she became co-chief executive and was to succeed founder Jim Herbert until his death. unexpected resignation in December 2021.

More than a year later, the lender plunged into crisis by reporting a loss of more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter of 2023.

US financial authorities took control of the bank in May and sold it to JPMorgan Chase in what became the second-largest bank failure in US history.

Crain’s New York Business magazine named her to its “40 Rising Stars Under 40” list in 2018.

“Gaye is a financial expert with a deep sense of social responsibility, reflecting her experience as an immigrant and lessons learned from the role of the banking sector in the 2008 financial crisis,” said Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the partnership with purpose. nonprofit for New York City. at Crain.

Erkan served on the board of the nonprofit.

After leaving First Republic, she served on the board of American jewelry company Tiffany & Co for two years.

She became CEO of US property finance and investment giant Greystone last year, but stepped down six months later.

Despite her upbringing, Erkan once complained in a discussion later recounted by a columnist that she could not find an internship in Turkey due to widespread favoritism.

Erkan said his dream was to one day return to Turkey to “serve my country”, according to local media.