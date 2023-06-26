Politics
Ex-Wall Street star hopes to pull Turkey out of trouble – The New Indian Express
ANKARA: Hafize Gaye Erkan can be forgiven for approaching her new job with caution after moving from the bright lights of Wall Street to the treacherous terrain of Turkey’s much-maligned central bank, a place where job security is rare.
Powerful Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired a handful of the 44-year-old Goldman Sachs alumnus’ predecessors for following the basic rules of economics and raising interest rates to fight against inflation.
Erkan did just that after chairing his first policy meeting on Thursday, raising the benchmark rate from 8.5% to 15%.
It was a huge jump and the first rate hike in 27 months.
It also failed to achieve the 20% or more increase demanded by the markets. The lira hit new lows against the dollar after losing 2.5% of its value.
But Erkan appeared phaseless in a bank statement that promised to raise rates “as much as necessary, in a timely and gradual manner” until Turkey’s cost of living crisis was brought under control.
“It’s a sign that the new governor is looking to tread carefully to avoid a confrontation with President Erdogan,” said Hamish Kinnear, an analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
“The last central bank governor to raise interest rates has been fired by the president after less than five months in office.”
Stellar resume
Erdogan turned to Erkan in a government overhaul following May’s general election in which he nearly faced punishment for overseeing Turkey’s worst economic crisis in 20 years of rule.
The first woman to head Turkey’s central bank, she boasts a stellar resume that includes degrees from Princeton and Harvard.
Born in Istanbul, she ranked 26th out of more than 1.3 million students who take the Turkish university entrance exam each year.
READ ALSO | How Turkish President Erdogan maintained a grip on power in the country
She delivered her valedictorian speech at the prestigious Bogazici University in Istanbul, where she studied industrial engineering.
After receiving scholarship offers from nine top US universities, Erkan chose Princeton, where she completed a two-year doctoral program in operations research and financial engineering.
She is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and the Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Executive Leadership Program.
“Financial Tip”
After her studies, she joined Goldman Sachs in 2005, first as a partner and then as a managing director. She led a team and developed investment algorithms at the legendary company.
In 2014, she was hired by First Republic Bank, climbing to the top of the corporate ladder at a California-based bank, where she became co-chief executive and was to succeed founder Jim Herbert until his death. unexpected resignation in December 2021.
More than a year later, the lender plunged into crisis by reporting a loss of more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter of 2023.
US financial authorities took control of the bank in May and sold it to JPMorgan Chase in what became the second-largest bank failure in US history.
Crain’s New York Business magazine named her to its “40 Rising Stars Under 40” list in 2018.
“Gaye is a financial expert with a deep sense of social responsibility, reflecting her experience as an immigrant and lessons learned from the role of the banking sector in the 2008 financial crisis,” said Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the partnership with purpose. nonprofit for New York City. at Crain.
Erkan served on the board of the nonprofit.
After leaving First Republic, she served on the board of American jewelry company Tiffany & Co for two years.
She became CEO of US property finance and investment giant Greystone last year, but stepped down six months later.
Despite her upbringing, Erkan once complained in a discussion later recounted by a columnist that she could not find an internship in Turkey due to widespread favoritism.
Erkan said his dream was to one day return to Turkey to “serve my country”, according to local media.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/business/2023/jun/26/hafize-gaye-erkan-the-ex-wall-street-star-hoping-to-bail-turkey-out-of-trouble-2588731.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefs Prime Minister Modi on the situation in Manipur
- Ex-Wall Street star hopes to pull Turkey out of trouble – The New Indian Express
- Olympic sprinter turned stuntman was 91 – The Hollywood Reporter
- 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy tour kicks off in spectacular fashion
- BMW reveals 738 horsepower M5 wagon hybrid for the first time
- Kate Middleton’s tennis rebuke to Roger Federer goes viral
- A 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern Iraq
- Human remains found near where actor Julian Sands went missing in the California mountains, officials say
- Google asks Indian Supreme Court to revoke Android antitrust order – sources | Mighty 790 KFGO
- Pakistani army general among three sacked for violence by Imran Khan’s party
- Russia’s contacts with developing world keep energy economy afloat
- Meet Jokowi at the palace, Prabowo Subianto called to discuss politics