



In a startling and controversial statement, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his pride and admiration for the victims of the OceanGate Titan submarine disaster, claiming that they “died for a cause” that advanced human knowledge. Johnson’s remarks were published in a Daily Mail article, where he defended the tragic event as emblematic of the British spirit and dismissed criticism from what he called “the Leftie Twittersphere”. Johnson began by acknowledging that some might view the expedition led by Hamish Harding and his team as foolish, advocating regulations to prevent such technology. However, he strongly disagreed with this perspective, saying the individuals involved were heroes. While acknowledging the risks and caveats associated with the venture, Johnson argued that every great advancement in human history requires experimentation, even if the equipment used may seem inadequate in hindsight. The former prime minister applauded Harding and his colleagues for their attempt to popularize underwater travel and democratize deep sea exploration. Johnson concluded his article by stating that the victims had perished for a noble cause, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and experience, which he believed to be a quintessentially British endeavor that filled him with pride. The OceanGate Titan submersible, which lost contact with the surface during its descent to the wreck of the Titanic on June 18, resulted in the tragic deaths of five people. Despite initial hopes of a rescue, debris from the submersible was discovered a few days later, indicating that it had imploded during its descent. Critics had raised concerns about the safety of the OceanGate Titan submersible before the incident. It was built using off-the-shelf parts and controlled with an older Logitech game controller, raising questions about its reliability. David Lochridge, the former director of marine operations for OceanGate, reportedly expressed concerns about the safety of the submersible and was later fired from the company. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and Dawood’s son Suleman Dawood all tragically lost their lives in the disaster. Rush, who perished aboard the submersible, had previously expressed a dismissive attitude towards safety issues, suggesting that prioritizing safety could hamper progress. The left-handers chuckle. But those brave souls on the submarine died for a cause pushing the frontiers of human knowledge that is quintessentially British and one that fills me with pride. In the article, Johnson wrote, I know many will say that [Hamish] Harding and his fellow adventurers were stupid, and that we need regulation against such technology, before referring to the leftist Twittersphere and its criticism of thejourney. Let me tell you how I feel for those who participated in the Titanic expedition. I think they are heroes, he continued. Yes, there were risks and warnings. But any great advance inevitably requires experimentation and equipment that may seem, in retrospect, dangerously inadequate. Johnson argued, Hamish Harding and his comrades were trying to take the next step for humanity, to popularize underwater travel, to democratize the ocean floor, before concluding, Harding and his friends died in a cause pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and experience that is quintessentially British, and that fills me with pride.

