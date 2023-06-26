Pakistan fires three officers for failing to arrest Khan protesters | Imran Khan News





More than 100 people are on trial in military courts after violence erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan last month.

Pakistan’s military has sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, during last months’ violent attacks on military assets by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to protest his arrest, a spokesman has said. of the Army.

At least 102 people are currently on trial in military courts in connection with the violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said at a press conference Monday in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

He gave no details on how many of the defendants are civilians or military. He also declined to name the senior officers who were fired, but said they were fired after failing to maintain the security and sanctity of army properties during the unrest.

According to Chaudhry, those tried by military tribunals have the right of access to civilian lawyers as well as the right to appeal.

But human rights groups have raised concerns about military trials of civilians, which they say cannot guarantee a fair defense. Military tribunals have also been challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Last month, Amnesty International said it documented a catalog of human rights violations resulting from the trial of civilians before military courts in Pakistan, including a flagrant disregard for legality, a lack of transparency, forced confessions and executions after grossly unfair trials.

Therefore, any indication that the trial of civilians could take place in military courts is inconsistent with Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law, he said.

Disciplinary measures

Khans’ arrest for corruption at the High Court in Islamabad on May 9 sparked deadly street violence. Thousands of his supporters fought with police and some burned down military buildings, including an airbase and a general’s house.

More than 5,000 of them were arrested, but most were later released.

We needed to determine why security was breached at military installations, Chaudhry said. We had to find out what was wrong.

He said two departmental investigations were conducted, led by major generals, and penalties were issued in accordance with their recommendations.

Strict departmental action was also taken against 15 other army officers, including major generals and brigadiers, Chaudhry said. He did not specify what action had been taken.

Chaudhry added that several relatives, including women, of senior army officers were also on trial for allegedly facilitating the violence.

The military said the arson was planned by Khans party leaders, and named him in at least two criminal cases as an accomplice to the violence.

Khan, 70, a cricketing hero turned politician, has faced a slew of cases since he was removed from office in a vote of no confidence last year, which he blames on military generals, a charge the military denies.

The Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has faced significant repression since the May 9 violence.

Analysts said Khans’ detention, which ended after three days when the Supreme Court ruled it illegal, was likely a retaliation by the Pakistani military for a campaign of defiance Khan has waged since his removal from office in April 2022.

Pakistan’s military holds enormous influence over the politics of the nuclear-armed country, having staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/26/pakistani-general-among-three-sacked-over-violence-by-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos