Prime Minister Modi returns to India after historic visit to US and Egypt





Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the United States and Egypt during which several historic agreements were signed. Modi was received at Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP leader JP Nadda. BJP leaders and Delhi party MPs such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present. Also read: PM Modis’ state visit will go down in history as the turning of a page in India-US relations: Garcetti Modi in the United States

The Prime Minister had started his visit to the United States on June 20 and in New York he led a historic event at the UN headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21. Later, in Washington DC, he was greeted on the red carpet at the White House by President Joe Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by Modi’s speech to Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honor. The visit was marked by several major agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in key areas, such as defence, space and trade. Also Read: PM Modis’ historic visit to US will boost job opportunities for Indians, says FM Sitharaman Modi in Egypt

Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding his high-level state visit to the United States and was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. He concluded his first-ever visit to Egypt on Sunday evening. During the visit, he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and received the Arab country’s highest honor, the “Order of the Nile”, the 13th highest state honor bestowed on the Prime Minister. Modi. It is with great humility that I accept the “Order of the Nile”. I thank the Government and people of Egypt for this honour. This indicates the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation. pic.twitter.com/ZTh3g0nn9P Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 Modi and Sisi discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with emphasis on improving trade and investment, energy ties and people-to-people ties. The two countries have elevated their relationship to a “strategic partnership”. Also Read: PM Modi Meets Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Discusses Countering Extremism and Radicalization SHARE Copy link

